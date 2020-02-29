RUSSELLVILLE – After making the short drive across town to Russellville High School on Thursday, the Logan County girls' basketball team had someone special leading the team off the bus for its District 13 Tournament championship game against the host Lady Panthers.
It wasn't seventh-year head coach Finley Baird, or one of the team's five seniors, or an administrator from the school.
It was Allie Kitchens, a third grader with cystic fibrosis who is in her second year as one of the Lady Cougars' managers.
"We got on the bus and she was sitting up there with me, and she's looking back and she's looking at these girls. We have our manager do certain things when they're getting off the bus, and she wanted to help her with the bag," Baird said. "I was like, 'No, you just lead us off this bus and you take us in the gym so we can go win this ballgame.' "
And, for the third straight year, the Lady Cougars won the District 13 championship. Logan County beat Russellville 45-40 with some inspiration from their young manager.
"She's a lot of inspiration to us because she has a story and to see her go through what she goes through and then still come out to us and have her type of positivity, it means a lot to us and it lets us know we can go out there and just be like her," said senior Kennedy Nichols, who had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars in the championship game.
Blayke Bingham, a senior on last year's 22-11 Lady Cougar team, brought the idea to Baird, according to the coach, and the team jumped on board. Since then, she's come to the team's events and even wears a jersey at the team's games – a blue or white one, depending on whether Logan County is playing at home or on the road.
"She is very, very Lady Cougar basketball," Baird said. "She is here with us whenever and with whatever we do. She's a part of the team. I feel like our season wouldn't be our season without this young lady."
It's not always the fun that comes with basketball and district titles for Kitchens, mother Jennifer Moore and father Grant Kitchens. Moore says Kitchens spends two weeks to a month in the hospital three times a year for treatment, but being a part of Logan County's team serves as a break.
"It means everything in the world to her. I'm thankful to coach Finley for asking her to do this. ... It's been a life-changer," Moore said.
"She would rather be here than anywhere else," Moore added. "She's ready to go to high school with the girls, even though she's in third grade."
The Lady Cougars improved to 15-16 with Thursday's win and found out Friday morning they would be facing District 16 runner-up Metcalfe County in the first round of the Region 4 Tournament. Logan County's tournament begins Monday at 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Thursday – the last time the team stood on a ladder wielding scissors – it was Kitchens providing the final snips on one of the nets at Jim Young Gymnasium, and the Lady Cougars are hoping their third grade manager gets another opportunity to put on a nylon necklace.
"It felt great," senior guard Peyton Vanzant said. "The past two years we've won, but we put the net around her neck and she was just so excited about it and she loves it every year."
