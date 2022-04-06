Warren East's Emma Young hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Raiders to a 10-2 win over Hickman County in the Cal Ripken Experience on Tuesday in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Young finished the day 2-for-5. Haylie Brasel was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Autumn Simmons went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, Jaeleigh Childers was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Addison Lee was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Also for East, Lydia Jones drove in two runs and Rileigh Jones tallied a triple and an RBI.
Lady Raiders starting pitcher Emma Markham fired a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits while striking out five batters.
Warren East (7-1) was set to play at Karns (Tenn.) on Wednesday.
Baseball
Barren County 14, TNXL Academy 2
Barren County's Braxton Jenkins homered, drove in three runs and earned the win on the pitching mound as Barren County rolled to a 14-2 win in five innings over TNXL Academy (Fla.) on Tuesday in Florida.
Jenkins was 2-for-2 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. He also started and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs off no hits and six walks while striking out two batters.
Sutton Hyde finished up for the save, allowing no runs while striking out three batters. At the plate, Hyde was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Also for the Trojans, Jameson Buie was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Cash Moore drove in two runs and Taye Poynter tallied a triple and an RBI.
Barren County (5-7) was slated to continue its spring-break trip with a Wednesday matchup against Sevier County (Tenn.).