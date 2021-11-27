Editor’s note – This is the 16th in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Monday
Bowling Green boys' basketball coach D.G. Sherrill is taking the “Ted Lasso” approach with his team this season.
The defending Region 4 champion returns one of the top players in the area in Turner Buttry, but the experience takes a big drop from there – leaving the Purples in the unique position of entering the season not as the hunted, but the hunter.
It’s a different challenge for Sherrill, who has adopted the popular TV character’s mantra by asking his team to “be the goldfish” – forget about any perceptions outside the program and prove it on the court.
“I’m really having a lot of fun with this team,” Sherrill said. “We are a young basketball team. The kids are playing hard. They are listening. We are getting better every day. We are looking at this season as a marathon, not a sprint.
“We don’t have any misconceptions about who we are. We know who we are. We are going to go out there and take our lumps, but I promise you we are not going to give anything to anybody.”
Buttry, an Eastern Kentucky signee, is the lone returning starter. The senior guard averaged 14.9 points a game and will be asked to not just provide offense, but leadership as well.
“I told Turner this season could be the absolute best thing that ever happened to you as you transition to college basketball,” Sherrill said. “This is going to give you an opportunity to be a true leader. He’s leading a young bunch and having some fun.”
The rest of the roster might lack the experience, but Sherrill said they certainly don’t lack talent.
Senior guard Curtis Lin will get a chance at a bigger role this season, while senior Bradley Gurley and junior Devin Geer will provide strength in the paint.
Sophomores Mason Ritter and MJ Wardlow played some key minutes last year, but will see bigger roles this season. Sophomore Elijah Starks is also in the mix, along with freshman Deuce Bailey – who appeared in 10 games as an eighth grader.
“We’ve got good players,” Sherrill said. “We’ve got really good players. They just need to get into varsity games and get that experience – get that physicality, the speed of the game. As that goes along, then I think we have an opportunity to be in the conversation to be a really competitive basketball team.”
The roster has Bowling Green under the radar heading into the season. It’s a role Sherrill has embraced – challenging his team to work hard and once again be a factor once the postseason arrives.
“We don’t feel any pressure – well, we are not feeling any pressure (from the media),” Sherrill said. “We know we are coming into this thing with people projecting us to not even be in the region tournament this year. Our objective is to win the first game of the 14th District tournament. Whatever our record is when we get there, (that’s what) it is. We may get run out of the gym that game, but I promise you we will put the work in to have our guys as ready as we can to play that game.
“There are some good teams. Greenwood is far and away the best team. I think Warren Central is probably right in there – 2A – and Barren County is 2B. From there, a lot of us have got to go out there and prove it.”