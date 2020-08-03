Gone are the days of Collier Curd collecting podium finishes at area golf tournaments for Bowling Green.
The 2020 graduate’s long career with the Purples came to an end with last year’s KHSAA Boys' State Golf Tournament, where he finished seventh, along with the career of classmate Clark McDougal who he shared the top two spots on the team's roster with.
With the "caballos grandes" no longer with the program, Bowling Green has turned to its rising talent to lead the team, and head coach Adam Whitt has been pleased with the progress his Purples have made early in the season, which included a fourth-place tie with Greenwood in Monday’s Greenwood Gator Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club.
“I called them the caballos grandes last year – the big horses – with Collier and Clark," Whitt said. "I think I lost like 150 or 170 high school golf starts between the two of them, which when you start thinking like you normally play 14 events a year, you start doing that math – Collier started when he was in the sixth grade, so that kind of puts it in perspective what our program lost in those two guys."
Curd placed on the podium in the state tournament the last two seasons. As a junior, he was sixth and the year before he was 20th. McDougal tied for 36th in last year's state tournament.
The Purples appear to have two more horses in the stables ready to run for those top two roster spots now.
Sophomore Charlie Reber and freshman Reed Richey have parlayed strong summer showings into success through three tournaments in the first week of the high school season. Reber tied for seventh Monday with an even-par 72, while Richey finished tied for 22nd in a strong field at 6-over.
"So far, so good for those two guys," Whitt said. "We won a golf tournament on Saturday, but we kind of limped home. We kind of talked about being mature for all 18 holes. I think it's easy for those guys to lose focus for just a little bit, and for them to understand that's all it takes in winning and losing a golf tournament is a slipped shot here and there. We're learning, we're young and hopefully we'll continue to improve during the year."
Both played in last year's state tournament. Richey tied for 17th at 8-over and Reber tied for 64th at 20-over in the two-day event. The Purples finished fifth – just outside the podium.
Bowling Green opened the season Friday at the Monroe County Falcon Invitational at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Tompkinsville, posting a 301 for a runner-up finish. Reber was a co-medalist – no playoffs are currently being played with rules in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic – with four others who shot 71s.
"I've really been working on my putting and chipping – my short game is going really well the past tournaments," Reber said. "I'm working on wedges from 100 yards and in because that's where I gain and lose a lot of shots."
Reed Hensley shot a 76 in Friday's opener, while Richey and Bo Davenport had 77s.
The Purples picked up the first team win Saturday, when they posted a 313 in the Somerset Invitational at Eagles Nest Golf Course. Reber was third overall in the event with a 74 and Richey added a 78. Ben Davenport and Graham Hightower also had scoring finishes in the tournament for Bowling Green.
Monday's event allowed the Purples to play a tournament back at BGCC, the same place they're hoping to end the season with a showing in the state tournament. While it's a hometown course, it hasn't always translated into wins, but Whitt was pleased with the early-season effort.
"It's not anything new for my kids. We've got a lot of members here. Unfortunately, that hadn't really meant a whole lot in the past," Whitt said. "I think that you kind of have the expectations of what your club's going to be on a Wednesday afternoon and then when you see it under tournament conditions, there are some things that can kind of jump up and surprise you. I thought it was a pretty good effort from the guys today."
Bowling Green got Carson Myers back Monday for his first tournament – he missed the first two because of baseball – and the senior shot a 6-over 78. The Purples also got a scoring finish from Hensley with an 84.
The Purples don't get much of a break, either. They'll head across town to CrossWinds Golf Course for the South Central Kentucky Shootout on Tuesday for a preview of the region tournament.
Whitt knows there's a lot of golf between Tuesday and the region tournament, but also knows his team is getting better with each round they play.
"When you lose that much and you know you're used to starting with Collier and Clark at the top of your lineup for these guys for the last two or three years – they're learning how to do it themselves now," Whitt said. "Literally, we're growing every 18 holes that we get under our belts and we hope by the end of the year we've got a product that we're proud of."
