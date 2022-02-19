PREP SWIMMING Zoellner earns two top-five finishes at state swim meet Daily News Feb 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood’s Sarah Zoellner had two top-five finishes during Saturday’s KHSAA state swimming and diving championships in Lexington.Zoellner finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and was fifth in the 200 individual medley.South Warren’s Hannah Gardner was the only other local swimmer to finish in the top 10. Gardner finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke. In relays, South Warren’s Gardner, Sarah McGuiness, Selynna Metcalfe and Maddie Osmun finished eighth in the 200 medley relay.Sacred Heart claimed the team championship, with Assumption finishing second. South Warren and Greenwood finished tied for 16th, while Bowling Green finished 30th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Khsaa State Swimming And Diving Championships Greenwood Sarah Zoellner South Warren Hannah Gardner Bowling Green Recommended for you