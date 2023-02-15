A handful of area athletes are poised to contend for state titles in the KHSAA Swimming & Diving State Championships at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center.
Following Thursday’s diving competition – with Bowling Green senior Molly Morton the only local competitor to qualify – the swimming phase of the meet begins Friday with the girls’ competition, followed by the boys’ meet Saturday.
Among area swimmers, three stand out as having the best shots for a podium finish in Lexington. Greenwood senior Sarah Zoellner, a Florida Gulf Coast signee, is looking for a strong finish to her prep career. Zoellner is seeded second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.51 seconds, behind only freshman Charlotte Crush of Sacred Heart (51.60). Zoellner took third in the 100 fly at state last year.
Zoellner is also seeded second in the 200 individual medley (2:05.82) after taking fifth in that event at state last year. Sacred Heart’s Haley McDonald has the top seed in the 200 IM (1:59.79).
In the boy’s meet, South Warren senior Cody Ell enters Saturday’s competition seeded second in the 50 freestyle (21.31), trailing only Paul Dunbar’s Seneca Oddo (20.72). Ell finished sixth in the state last year in the 50. Ell will also compete in the 100 fly, where he’s seeded seventh.
Bowling Green senior Cooper Reynolds holds a pair of No. 3 seeds heading into Saturday’s meet – the 100 free (he finished fourth in the state last year) and 100 backstroke (fifth in state last year).
Joining Zoellner from Greenwood in the girls’ state competition are juniors Mia Usinger (200 IM) and Amelia Matzke (50 free, 100 fly). The Lady Gators also qualified in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Bowling Green’s girls’ contingent features seniors Paige Wierson (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Sophie Morris (100 free), juniors Carlie Bowen (200 free, 100 free) and Maggie Morris (50 free, 100 fly), and freshman Riley Crowe (200 free, 500 free). Junior Lucy Lowe is an alternate in the 50 free. The Lady Purples will also field teams in the 200 medley relay, the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.
South Warren’s group includes seniors Maddi Barbee (200 free, 100 back) and Maddie Osmun (50 free, 100 free), and juniors Hannah Andrews (200 free, 500 free) and Sarah McGuinness (100 fly, 100 back). The Spartans qualified in all three relays.
Allen County-Scottsville junior Sarah Davis will swim in the 100 breast, and the Lady Patriots qualified in the 400 free relay.
In the boys’ meet, Bowling Green’s Reynolds is joined by senior Owen Renfrow (200 IM, 100 breast), juniors Tristan Griffin (200 free) and Cooper Neal (200 IM, 100 breast), and sophomores Alfonso Verduzco (200 free, 500 free) and Warren Woodall (100 fly, 100 back). The Purples will also compete in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
South Warren’s Ell will be joined by junior Eli Jones (50 free) and freshman Brian Bosse (200 IM, 100 back), with the Spartans also racing in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Greenwood senior Landon Babstibner (200 free, 500 free) and freshman Caden Mosley (500 free) will swim individual events, with the Gators also competing in the 200 medley relay.
Barren County sophomore Grant Harper will swim in the 500 free and is an alternate in the 200 IM. Allen County-Scottsville has entries in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, and Franklin-Simpson is an alternate in the 200 free relay.
Preliminaries for swimming start Friday and Saturday at 9:15 a.m. CT, with finals slated for 5:45 p.m. both days.