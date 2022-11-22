Greenwood senior Sarah Zoellner had a major motivating factor as she searched for a collegiate swimming program to join next year.
There was the usual stuff, of course – academics, campus life and layout – and of course, location.
“I just wanted to go somewhere warmer – I hate the cold, I really, really hate the cold,” Zoellner said.
With that in mind, Zoellner zeroed in on the Sunshine State to find her next home in the pool.
On Monday at Greenwood, Zoellner took that next step in her swimming career during a national letter-of-intent signing ceremony. By this time next year, Zoellner plans to be dodging the worst of the winter chill as she embarks on her first season at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Fla.
“I’m being completely honest – I kind of filled out recruiting questionnaires for like every school in Florida,” Zoellner said. “They were one of the ones that stuck out to me and they emailed me back, so we kind of just went from there.”
Zoellner will join an Eagles program that competes in the NCAA Division I Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, which earlier this month announced the addition of two new members – James Madison and Old Dominion – to a league that already includes Florida Gulf Coast, Bellarmine, Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Liberty, UNC Asheville North Florida and Queens.
Swimming at the Division I level is a goal Zoellner has had since finding success early on in high school with the Lady Gators.
“It’s been on my mind since I’ve been in the pool, basically,” Zoellner said. “Not at this level – when I was younger, I thought I could go to some NAIA school and swim just to keep up in college. Not really until high school did a I realize that I could go somewhere bigger than that. But it has always been in the back of my mind that I could swim collegiately.”
At Greenwood, Zoellner has settled in as one of the state’s top swimmers in the butterfly and individual medley. After winning Region 2 championships in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200 IM last year, Zoellner tallied top-five finishes in both events at the KHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships.
With the high school swim season just starting up, Zoellner is hoping for another strong campaign as she’s ramped up by cutting time competing with Bowling Green-based Souther Kentucky Swim Club.
“For regionals, I am planning on getting both titles in those again hopefully,” Zoellner said. “In IM, this would be my fourth year in a row if I get it. Then butterfly would be my third year in a row. For state, I am hoping to get top-five finishes. We have some big competition coming up in the freshman class from Sacred Heart, so it will be a challenge to get in the top five, but hopefully I can push through and get there.”
AT FGCU, Zoellner expects to continue on swimming the butterfly – her favorite stroke – and competing in the IM for the Eagles.
“I’ll definitely stay with butterfly and IM,” Zoellner said. “That’s what I’m specializing in right now, so that’s kind of what they were looking at me for was butterfly. Over the past couple years, I’ve grown to round out all four strokes so I’ve gotten a lot better in the IM. I’ll be utilized there as well.”