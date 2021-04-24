Greenwood’s Sarah Zoellner had two individual top 10s and was part of a top-10 finish in a relay event at the KHSAA state swimming and diving championship, which was completed Saturday in three locations across the state.
Zoellner and other local swimmers competed at Russell County High School, with the times from that site tallied with the other two sites to determine state winners.
She finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and ninth in the 100-yard butterfly and joined teammates Leah Witcher, Amelia Matzke and Anne Elizabeth Zoellner to finish ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
South Warren’s Maddi Barbee, Hannah Gardner, Selynna Metcalfe and Maddie Osmun finished ninth in the 200-yard medley relay. Osmun finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle, while Gardner tied for 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Greenwood finished 16th in the team standings with 46 points, while South Warren was 17th with 43.5 points.