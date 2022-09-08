FRANKLIN — The instructions were simple enough for jockey Joel Rosario.
The Eclipse Award-winning rider was climbing aboard Private Creed for the first time in the fifth running of the $500,000 Global Tote Juvenile Sprint at Kentucky Downs on Thursday afternoon.
When he met trainer Steve Asmussen in the paddock, Rosario said Asmussen only told him one thing.
“Go win the race,” Rosario said with a smile.
Mission accomplished.
Private Creed, owned by Mike McCarty, ran down the favored Sharp Aza Tack to win the 6 1/2 furlong sprint by three-quarters of a length.
“We were very excited about this opportunity,” Hall of Famer Asmussen said. “Joel gave him a dynamite trip. The horse excelled today and, obviously, a very good finish. We love the outcome.”
Private Creed was making his third career start. He broke his maiden at Ellis Park and headed to Saratoga, where he was third in the Skidmore Stakes on Aug. 19. Both those races were 5 1/2 furlongs.
Asmussen then pointed him to Kentucky Downs and the son of Jimmy Creed answered the call.
“That was fabulous, to win a race of this stature at Kentucky Downs with a long time owner like Mike McCarty,” Asmussen said. “Very special. This was our target. This was extremely important to us and we’re very proud of this.”
Sharp Aza Tack, trained by Doug O’Neill and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., was the 2-5 favorite after winning both of his career starts in front-running fashion by a combined 9 1/2 lengths. Both of those races – his maiden at Santa Anita and the Tyro Stakes at Monmouth – were at five furlongs.
Sharp Aza Tack broke alertly but conceded the early lead to 50-1 longshot Revere Note and jockey Rene Diaz. He set the early fractions of 22.13 and 46.54 with Sharp Aza Tack looming boldly right to his outside.
When Revere Note retreated, Sharp Aza Tack took over and Private Creed began his challenge. After racing four wide, he moved to the inside of Sharp Aza Tack, who had drifted in the stretch and the two battled it out to the wire. The final time for Private Creed, who was sent off as the 4-1 second choice, was 1:18.1.
“The one horse (Sharp Aza Tack) had so much speed,” Rosario said. “My horse was comfortable, he was happy where he was. He settled nicely going into the turn. For a second, I didn’t know, as it took him a little time to get going. He just found another gear.”
Private Creed paid $7.58 to win and earned $310,000. Bred in Kentucky by Sierra Farm, Private Creed was a $155,000 purchase at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in Training Sale.
“Bought off Mason Springs (at) Timonium,” Asmussen said. “Just a lovely individual, great mind about him. And he has improved in all three of his races.”
Asmussen put blinkers on the colt for the first time.
“I thought the addition of blinkers moved him up,” he said. “He’s a horse that Keith, my son, normally gets on and has gotten on him here, so it was quite the family win.
Asmussen said the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at 5 1/2 furlongs and $1 million Juvenile Turf at a mile will be considered for Private Creed.
“In every one of his races, he has settled a little bit better,” Asmussen said. “He had a very good finish today. So, taking him a mile is a possibility.”
This was the first trip to Kentucky Downs for owner McCarty.
“I’m really happy about the present,” McCarty said. “And I hope I get happier about the future.”
Accident and jockey Isaiah Wiseman finished third followed by Bourbon Therapy and Gerardo Corrales and Revere Note.
Racing resumes Saturday with a 12-race card featuring six graded-stakes races. First post is 11:30 a.m. Central.
Ward loaded for final three days with Arrest Me Red, Campanelle
Trainer Wesley Ward has been here, done that.
The 54-year-old Ward has been the leading trainer at Kentucky Downs three times on his own – in 2008, 2010 and 2014 – and was part of a three-way tie in 2019.
Winning the title is not the goal. Winning races is.
“You just want to win,” Ward said. “That is more important than a title. If you get lucky and win, great. If you run second with the purses, it’s better than winning at a lot of other places. It’s fantastic.”
Ward has 17 horses entered for the final three days of the meet.
On Saturday he will saddle Arrest Me Red, the 9-5 Global Tote morning-line favorite, in the six-furlong $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint (G2) as well as Campanelle (IRE), the 8-5 morning-line choice in the 61/2-furlong $600,000 Mint Ladies Sprint Stakes (G3).
He will close out Saturday with Asymmetric (IRE), who is 8-1 on the morning-line in the 6 1/2-furlong $600,000 Franklin-Simpson Stakes (G2).
All three of the horses will be ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr.
“This is a great place to bring them,” Ward said. “The money is unbelievable. People are coming from Europe now to race because of the purses. It’s a very safe course for horses and jockeys. They all come out of the races the same way they go into them.”
The 4-year-old Arrest Me Red, owned by Roy and Gretchen Jackson’s Lael Stables, last ran in the Grade 1 Jaipur at Belmont Park on June 11, Belmont Stakes Day. He finished second and Ward said he targeted this spot for the son of Pioneerof the Nile.
“We have done all we could to make sure he brings his ‘A’ game to this race,” Ward said.
Ward’s best male turf sprinter is the formidable Golden Pal, who will not be making an appearance at Kentucky Downs. Arrest Me Red has done enough to allow Ward to give the colt his own due.
Arrest Me Red has won six of nine career starts on grass for earnings of $717,000.
“I would say this, if the Breeders’ Cup (Turf Sprint) lined up today, Golden Pal would be the odds-on favorite,” Ward said. “(Arrest Me Red) would be fighting for second, third or fourth choice in the odds. He is a talented horse on the turf.”
Originally, Ward was going to target Arrest Me Red to do his work on dirt. But that didn’t work.
“He had several works on the dirt and showed absolutely nothing,” Ward said. “Then, we put him on turf and that is exactly where he wanted to be. It was like a fish to water.”
Arrest Me Red, who will start from post position 12, has won three of four starts at six furlongs.
Campanelle, owned by Barbara Banke’s Stonestreet Stables, has won five of nine career starts on the grass. The 4-year-old daughter of Kodiac was last seen finishing third in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) at Royal Ascot.
It was the third time she has run at the premier meet in Great Britain. She finished second in the Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) in 2021 but was awarded victory via disqualification. She won the Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) in 2020.
“She is a filly of great quality,” Ward said. “This race (Mint Ladies Sprint) is an ideal distance for her. She is nearly a three-time winner at Royal Ascot. She is right up there with some of the best I have ever trained. When you have horses like this, you go into these races with confidence.”
The expectations are not as high for Asymmetric, a 3-year-old colt owned by Rebecca Hillen. He will be facing 14 others in the Franklin-Simpson Stakes, including the 8-5 favorite Big Invasion, who has won his last six starts.
Asymmetric finished second, beaten by 3 1/4 lengths by Big Invasion in the seven-furlong Paradise Creek on May 29 and then was no match for him when fifth in the 5 1/2-furlong John’s Call at Saratoga on July 17.
“On paper, the favorite looks unbeatable,” Ward said. “But we don’t run the races on paper. We are coming into this race very well.”
Rogue Element proving good investment for Jeff Hiles
Earlier, this year trainer Jeff Hiles figured that claiming the gelding Rogue Element for $20,000 was just one of those bad investments that happen. After a 41-length defeat, Hiles took the gelding off his owner’s hands, thinking that he might make Rogue Element a stable pony.
Rogue Element at some point will be looking at a post-racing second career, but not any time soon. He’s got other business to tend to, including running in Saturday’s $1 million, Grade 2 Kentucky Turf Cup, one of six graded stakes heading the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs’ showcase card.
Rogue Element was cut out to be a good horse, selling for $250,000 as a yearling. His connections thought enough of him that he ran as a maiden in both the Florida Derby and the Ohio Derby. Off a 7 1/2-month layoff, he was dropped into a $20,000 last April at Keeneland when Hiles dropped the claim for him. He was second that day but then lost his next five races by double-digit lengths.
“He had some issues and I think they’d just kind of given up on him,” Hiles said of first getting Rogue Element. “He had some problems, but we did right by the horse, took care of him and got him over it.”
Rogue Element lost by 41 lengths — “He didn’t even get out of a fast gallop” — with Hiles telling his owner: “I know you’re tired of paying bills on him. I’ll just take him.’
“I thought I just was going to eat the horse,” he said. “I said, ‘I’ll give him a couple of shots. If he doesn’t show he’s going to be a racehorse, he’s going to be a pony for the barn.’ He’s a beautiful horse. If you saw him, you’d think he’s a Grade 1 champion.”
Hiles said Rogue Element began thriving once he shipped his stable from Florida back to Kentucky. He won a $20,000 maiden-claimer at Keeneland, then followed that with a victory June 9 in a 1 1/8-mile starter race for horses that had run for $50,000 claiming or cheaper. It was his second start on grass.
With Churchill Downs soon thereafter shutting down turf racing and Ellis Park having a lot of races taken off the turf because of rain, Hiles has not been able to get Rogue Element back on grass until Saturday’s 1 1/2-mile race.
“If he takes to this course, the up and down hills, I think he’ll surprise some people,” Hiles said of Rogue Element, who is 30-1 in the Global Tote morning line. “I’ve been very fortunate. He’s made about $70,000 this year and won two races. I feel bad for the guy who gave up on him. I didn’t give up on him.”
Hiles is off to a fast start at the meet, winning two races on Monday. Time for Trouble ($16.84) took a $160,000 allowance race and Natural Power ($42.92) won a $170,000 allowance races - purses that are bigger than many stakes races.
“I’m not really focused on the purses,” Hiles said. “But just to win a race here is good, or to win a horse race anywhere. It’s always challenge. We’re in a game where if you win at 20% you’re considered doing good, which means you lose 80% of the time. So to win a race is one thing. To win two races in the same day is another. To win here two races in the same day is really big for me.”
Now Hiles is in a $1 million race. He believes one thing going for him is that Rogue Element is part of Hiles’ stable at the HighPointe Training Center in Oldham County, which has an uphill synthetic training gallop.
“He’s doing great,” Hiles said of Rogue Element. “The thing is, if you’re going to take a shot like this, this is the place to do it because the distance, for one, not every horse can get it. Then the up and down hills, some horses just won’t run on it, some will. If you’re going to take a chance on a $1 million race with a grass horses — I think he’s strictly a grass horse, even though he won on dirt — I thought why not give him a shot?”
Hiles is in his own second career, having spent five years in the Marines. His silks are navy, red and white, with red sergeant stripes on the sleeves to reflect his rank when he got out of the Marines. The son of veteran trainer Rick Hiles, Jeff Hiles worked as an assistant trainer to Kenny McPeek before going out on his own five years ago with just a few horses. His barn now has 35 horses, with Rocket Ship Racing a major client.
Three Diamonds Farm hoping for golden end to meet
Kirk Wycoff’s Three Diamonds Farm earned its second victory of the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs as the Joe Sharp-trained Anaconda captured a $170,000 allowance race.
“It’s only two (wins) here and two seconds. But it’s early; we’ve got 10 horses in the next three days,” said Wycoff, who was Kentucky Downs’ leading owner in 2020 with four wins.
Those include Three Diamonds’ Grade 2 winner Field Pass and Wycoff’s son Jordan’s Atone in Saturday’s $1 million WinStar Mint Million, which was rescheduled after being canceled last Saturday because of inclement weather.
Atone, 3-1 in the Global Tote morning line, was third by a total of a head in a tough Saratoga allowance race won by Emaraaty, who then won the Grade 3 Bernard Baruch on Labor Day. Purchased for $130,000 at Fasig-Tipton’s 2021 July sale of horses of racing age, Atone is very consistent while seeking a signature victory.
“At Pimlico this year in the (G2) Dinner Party, we were racing against Chad Brown and Set Piece and decided to take it to them and go to the lead, and it didn’t quite work out,” Wycoff said. “Atone has a big galloping stride, so he needs a place with a three-eighths of a mile lane to finish up with. He likes to win fine. The races have just gotten harder. He was much the best horse at Saratoga in his last race, but he got stuck a little bit inside and didn’t get out in time to win.”
“I think Atone’s the favorite,” the elder Wycoff said. “We entered Field Pass in that race because he’s a lighter horse, and lighter horses seem to do well here on the hills. So we like that horse very well. We also have a very good maiden in Saturday, Fire Baron. He ran once at Saratoga, and we think he has a big chance.”
Three Diamonds runs Churchill Downs allowance winner Keystone Field and Glynn County in the $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup at 1 1/2 miles — a race trainer Mike Maker has won a record four times.
“Then in the Kentucky Turf Cup, we have two long shots," Wycoff. "I don’t know if we’ll run both. But Keystone Field won a nice dirt race at Churchill. He was in California and has run some fast numbers on the turf. Of course, if Gufo goes in that race, he’s going to be very tough to beat. And we also entered Glynn County, who just ran in the United Nations. He’s not really been in form this year but loves this track and was second last year in the Kentucky Turf Cup.”
Most of Wycoff’s horses running at Kentucky Downs are trained by Maker, the track’s all-time win leader who is busy working on a record seventh Kentucky Downs training title. While Maker long has made Kentucky Downs a priority, Wycoff’s focus tended to be on the Northeast, including Saratoga.
“Look, Three Diamonds is based on turf racing,” Wycoff said. “We buy yearlings, 2-year-olds and claim horses to run on turf. So we do like New York and Maryland, but Mike is very good here. He’s the leading all-time trainer, and it’s a beautiful course. I came here with him four or five years ago, wore shorts and sat in the picnic area at the finish line and just fell in love with the place. It’s really good when the days are like this. Obviously it was a tough day Sunday with the rain. But the course is fair, and the horses run well here. So we like it.”
Wycoff said it didn’t take much of a sales pitch for him to put a priority on Kentucky Downs. And it wasn’t really the huge purses.
“Certain horses fit here, and we have a lot of horses in training,” he said. “I think Mike is very good at deciding which ones fit here. He’s won the Kentucky Turf Cup a few times. We pick horses for courses, and obviously the best riders like to ride for Mike because he wins a lot of races.”
Asked how many horses he has in training — ballpark — Wycoff paused and said cheerfully, “Enough to start 25 at Kentucky Downs in seven days.”
Showgirl Lynne B eyes Breeders’ Cup after win
California-based Showgirl Lynne B ran her record to 3-for-3 in taking the $250,000 Keeneland September Fillies race by a neck with Florent Geroux up for trainer Bob Hess. The race was an allowance race limited to fillies that had gone through the sales ring at last year’s Keeneland September Yearling sale.
“You know, 3-for-3, she ran just the way she did last time,” said owner Louis Masry after running a horse at Kentucky Downs for the first time. “She takes the lead and just holds off the field. We’re looking forward to bigger and better things. We may run her at Keeneland next month or just go straight to the Breeders’ Cup.”
The Kentucky-bred Showgirl Lynne B, a $40,000 Keeneland purchase, earned $150,000 and now has made $213,000. Masry plans to reinvest it.
“I have to go to New Orleans on business next week,” he said, “and we’ll arrive at Keeneland on Thursday night the 15th and be there until the 20th to buy some more.”
NBS Stable’s Dunedin, ridden by Joe Rocco for Kelsey Danner, won the $250,000 colt division of the allowance race by a half-length, paying $47.04 to win.