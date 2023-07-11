OVL BASEBALL Railroaders take down Pistons 8-2 By the Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bowling Green Pistons fell 8-2 to the host Fulton Railroaders in Ohio Valley League collegiate baseball summer league action Tuesday night.Isaac Whitaker (Lincoln Memorial) led the Pistons at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort, tallying a run batted in and a stolen base.Edwin DeLaCruz (Arkansas Pine Bluff) added a 2-for-4 performance, and Charlie Teel (Sewanee) notched an RBI for Bowling Green. Pistons starting pitcher David White took the loss after allowing seven runs (six earned) over four innings. He struck out five batters.Bowling Green (8-21) is set to take on the Railroaders again on Thursday in a doubleheader. Both games will be played in Fulton.{&end} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling Green Pistons Fulton Railroaders Ohio Valley League Ovl Isaac Whitaker Edwin Delacruz Charlie Teel Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you