Red Knight

Red Knight (inside) prevailed in a three-horse photo with Gufo and #10 Another Mystery in the $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN – The FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs concluded Wednesday with record wagering topping $80 million for the seven-day run. Purses again set a record, reaching almost $18 million paid out to horse owners.