The pre-race hype before the 31st running of the G2, $1 million Kentucky Cup Turf centered around two horses. One, the imposing Gufo, was making his first ever start at Kentucky Downs and coming off a win at G1 Sword Dancer at Saratoga.
The other was the sentimental story of Arklow, the 8-year-old gelding who was making his fifth start in this race and already owned two wins and two seconds.
In the end, it was 12-1 long shot Red Knight who stole the show.
The 8-year-old son of Pure Prize, who was ridden by Gerardo Corrales and trained by Mike Maker, won the 11/2-mile race in pulsating fashion. He prevailed by a nose over the 8-5 favored Gufo, whose furious rally came up just short.
Red Knight, a New York-bred owned by Tom Egan’s Trinity Farm, won his second straight race after coming to Maker’s barn following almost a year away from the races. Because he was not a Kentucky-bred, Red Knight was running for $550,000 in the Turf Cup; the other $450,000 was only available to registered Kentucky-breds through the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. The total purse paid out was $694,180.
Red Knight began to find his best stride heading into the long stretch and took the lead at the eighth pole. He then held off the fast charge of Gufo to give Maker his 10th win of the meet; this was also his record fifth career win in the Kentucky Turf Cup.
“You know, I didn’t think about that until you mentioned it,” Maker said. “Any race here is meaningful. Mr. Egan is a great guy. This was a tremendous effort, to be honest with you. I thought he was going to get beat but he dug in and fought hard. He’s a fighter, a tough horse.”
Egan sought out Maker to train the horse after he had been with Hall of Famer Bill Mott. The horse had not run since a sixth-place finish in the John’s Call at Saratoga in late August of 2021. Egan, originally from Connecticut, sent the horse to trainer Chad Stewart in Ocala, Fla., in September 2021.
“Chad was wondering if he was done or not,” Egan said. “The horse was tired. We turned him out for 90 days. The first week wasn’t too good, then he said, ‘Tom, I think he’s back.’ Then I gave him to Mike in January.”
Egan also bred Red Knight at his farm in New York.
“Just remarkable; he is a gift from above,” Egan said. “A year ago, I thought he was done. So, he’s the comeback kid.”
Gufo, who was ridden by Joel Rosario, was coming into this off two weeks rest, which trainer Christophe Clement admitted was a concern. He was eighth with a half mile to go and then had a sustained rally but just missed.
“It was a good effort,” Rosario said. “He did everything right. I thought we were going to get there.”
“When Gufo came next to Red Knight, Red Knight actually saw him eye-to-eye and he got additional energy,” Corrales said through DRF en Espanol announcer David Merida. “He just never quit.”
Red Knight’s connections won $317,130 and got his 10th career win while going over $1 million in earnings ($1,210,388). The Kentucky Turf Cup was a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” to the $4 million Longines Turf on Nov. 5 at Keeneland.
Egan would not commit to the Breeders’ Cup, for which Red Knight gets a fees-paid berth, on Saturday. “But Mike was very supportive of the concept,” he said. “I think this is a tough field. You get the Europeans coming over there. Who knows? … But fourth is a heck of a thing in itself.”
Red Knight, then in Mott’s care, had finished second in this race behind Arklow in 2020.
Arklow was second heading into the stretch but faded to sixth.
“He was traveling great,” said his jockey, Florent Geroux. “Turning for home, I thought all I had to do was turn him loose and get the money. But he just stayed there.”
Red Knight was timed in 2:26.96 for the 1 1/2 miles over firm turf and paid $26.04. Another Mystery finished a neck behind Gufo for third and was followed by Another Mystery, Highest Honors, Admission Office, Arklow, Glynn County, Who’s the Star, Rogue Element, Breakpoint, Temple and Keystone Field.
Mint Ladies Sprint Stakes: Campanelle noses out Bay Storm
It was a battle to the wire between 3-5 favorite Campanelle and 13-1 shot Bay Storm in the $1 million The Mint Ladies Sprint Stakes at Kentucky Downs, but at the finish the champion Irish-bred filly prevailed by just a scant nose on Saturday at the track in Franklin.
Coming down the stretch in the 6 1/2-furlong test for fillies and mares age 3 and up, Campanelle found her stride coming from the middle of the pack in the field of 12 with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., as early leader Creative Credit gave way.
With Campanelle swinging four-wide in the stretch, Bay Storm and Tyler Gaffalione came charging hard inside of the eventual winner. With whiskers splitting the pair of 4-year-old fillies at the end, it was Campanelle finishing on top. It was another three lengths before She Can’t Sing crossed the wire.
“I love her,” Ortiz said. “She’s the most kind, fun to ride. She’s crazy good.”
And good she was, in collecting her second win in three starts this year, with this being her first start since her return from testing the Royal Ascot waters in the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes, where she finished third.
“She made the lead a little earlier today,” said Ortiz. “I hit her a couple of times. She responded so I put the stick away, keeping busy on her. Maybe she got confused a little. But she saw that filly and fought back.”
“When Irad ran by me, I thought he was just going to open up,” said Gaffalione. “But his filly made the lead and started to wait a little bit. My filly kept digging in and kept trying. She put in a big effort today. I am thrilled with my filly's effort today.”
Campanelle finished in 1:14.57, on fractions of 0:21.55, 0:44.73 and 1:08.33. Campanelle paid $3.56, $2.98 and $2.56, with Bay Storm returning $8.14 and $6.44. She Can’t Sing, with Jareth Loveberry aboard, paid $8.38.
Completing the order of finish: Brooke Marie, Jouster, Star Devine, In Good Spirits, Creative Credit, Candace O, Violenza, Elle Z and Tobys Heart.
“She’s such a champion filly, and I was so confident going in,” Ward said of Campanelle, “especially because you’re 3-5. And she’s such a wonderful filly to be around. I needed to take a sip of (wife) Barbara’s wine after the finish.”
“She is a fighter,” said Campanelle’s owner, Barbara Banke of Stonestreet Stables. “She’s super fast, and she is not going to let anyone get by her if she can help it. He (Ortiz) cut it a little close, but she’s really good.”
Because she was not bred in Kentucky, the Irish-bred Campanelle was not eligible to collect any of the $450,000 added by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. The value of the race was $736,030, with the winner taking a $317,130 share.
Next up is likely to be the Breeders’ Cup against males at Keeneland in Lexington, which is where Ward is based.
“We’re going next to the Breeders’ Cup, if she comes out of this race OK,” he said. “She’s going to train up to the race, and Keeneland is her home base.”
Said Banke: “I’m not sure where we’re going to put her exactly but she could” go in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1), possibly taking on stablemate Golden Pal, the defending champion. “My money’s on her,” she said with a laugh.
Ward did pause to reflect on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of England this past week at 96. He has become something of a regular participant in the Royal Ascot meet, which brought him into close proximity with the queen a number of times.
“I feel so blessed to have been able to be in her presence at Royal Ascot and watch the races for five times with her,” Ward said. “It’s something that I’ll treasure forever, and my family will remember forever. She was a wonderful woman, and she always made you feel comfortable. At first, you feel funny when you realize you’re with the Queen of England, but she was so warm and caring, that you just feel so comfortable.”
One Timer gives E.T. Baird another road win in Franklin-Simpson
Jockey E.T. Baird can’t go home. Not if he wants to keep riding thoroughbred horses, he can’t.
The 55-year-old Baird found himself at Kentucky Downs on Saturday and he rode one race and it proved to be worth the trip as he teamed up with 20-1 long shot One Timer to win the G2 $600,000 Franklin-Simpson Stakes for 3-year-olds at 6 1/2 furlongs.
The Kentucky-bred, owned by Richard Ravin and Vince Foglia’s Patricia’s Hope and trained by Larry Rivelli, went to the lead and never lost it, winning the race by 4 1/4 lengths over another longshot, 18-1 Run Curtis Run. The track was labeled firm.
“We pointed to this race all year,” Rivelli said by phone from Chicago. “We left him in there and he didn’t let us down. A real nice horse.”
Baird has been a mainstay on the Chicago racing circuit, particularly Arlington Park. That track closed last year, leaving Baird without a home track. He still wanted to ride, so he has had to hit the road.
“I’m a man with no home,” Baird said. “I am a nomad. I’ve been riding in St. Louis, I’ve been to Indianapolis. Minnesota. New York. Texas. I’ve been all over. Sometimes, I sleep in my car at rest stops. Catch a catnap for two, three hours and I’m ready to go again.
“I don’t mind it,” he said. “Not when you are going to ride good horses. If I was going to ride bad horses, I would probably not feel the same way."
Baird, 55, still owns a home in Chicago; he has had it since 1991. He has won over 2,500 races in his career, which has seen nearly 19,000 mounts.
He rode for Rivelli for years at Arlington. He rode One Timer for his first four starts, three of them wins. He was reunited with him for the Franklin-Simpson. It was like he never left. One Timer, a son of Trappe Shot, broke on top from post position 12 and, after cruising through a quarter in 21.64 seconds, he had a 2 1/4-length lead.
The horse that looked to be the one to beat, Dean Reeves’ Reeves Thoroughbred Racing’s Big Invasion, was never a factor although he did finish third for trainer Christophe Clement and jockey Joel Rosario. He had his six-race winning streak snapped in the process as he went down at odds of 1-2.
“Nobody was closing today,” Reeves said. “We said we had to be close to the front and we weren’t. That race was over at the top of the hill. We should have blasted out of there and made them come get us. Instead, we went to that ‘OK, we’re going to close real fast.’ It was over. We knew that at the top of the hill.”
All the while, One Timer was just loping along, his lead increasing seemingly with every step he took. Baird felt no pressure and the horse kept doing his thing.
“He has a really high cruising speed,” Baird said. “He was really comfortable around the turn. He was just doing it real easy; he was wanting to run. I wasn’t worried about any of the horses behind me. They had to cover the ground I owned. My horse just wants to go.”
In the stretch, it was just Baird and One Timer all by themselves heading to the wire. The final time was 1:14.59 and the horse looked like he could have gone around again after paying $41.94 to win.
This was One Timer's first start since finishing ninth in the St. Louis Derby at Fanduel Sportsbook and Horse Racing at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt on Aug. 20.
“E.T. always said, ‘Run this horse like a middle distance; he’ll just keep going,' ” Rivelli said.
Baird, who said he has no plans on leaving the game any time soon, started his career in 1985. As long as he has good horses to ride, he will continue to pile the miles on his car.
“I’ll drive halfway home tonight,” he said. “The people I am going on the road for are the people I rode for in Chicago. They have nice horses. Money is money.”
When asked where his next ride will be, he smiled.
“No idea,” he said. “All I do is call my agent and he tells me where to go.”
Asymmetric finished fourth and was followed by Heaven Street, Stitched, Call Me Midnight, Tejano Twist, All in Sync, Sumter, Chanceux and Coinage.