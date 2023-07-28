Bowling Green native George Fant has found his next NFL team, according to multiple reports.
Fant, a Warren Central High School graduate who went on to play men's basketball at Western Kentucky before transitioning to football with a final season at WKU, has inked a one-year deal with the Houston Texans – a move first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Fant, a 6-foot-5, 322-pound offensive tackle, is coming off a three-year deal with the New York Jets. This past season, Fant battled injuries but still appeared in eight games (seven starts) for the Jets at right tackle.
Fant was New York's full-time starter in both 2021 (15 games, all starts) and 2020 (14 games, all starts) after inking a three-year, $30 million deal with the team after playing his first three NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle is the franchise that first brought Fant to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Primarily a basketball player at WKU, Fant transitioned to football as a fifth-year graduate and played tight end for the Hilltoppers.
After his lone college season, Fant transitioned to offensive line and drew the Seahawks' notice with a strong Pro Day performance.
Fant saw action in 14 games (10 starts) as a rookie in 2016 and was poised to return as a full-time starter before suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason.
Fant played two more seasons as a part-time starter for the Seahawks in 2018 and 2019, starting 14 total games and playing in 32 in that span.
The 31-year-old Fant has played in 83 NFL games with 60 starts during his career.