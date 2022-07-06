The Full Count Rhythm got into the swing of things early and often against the Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League action Wednesday night at South Warren High School.
The Hendersonville, Tenn.-based Rhythm swatted four first-inning homers to spark an eight-run outburst on the way to a 19-4 victory in seven innings. The Rhythm finished with five homers on the night to boost their lead to two games over the Duelers in the OVL South Division standings.
"We're struggling right now defensively, keeping the ball in the park," Duelers manager Kyle Schexnayder said. "Pitchers are competing up there, but people are putting good swings on the bat. You can't ask too much more from them besides keep the ball down. Offensively, we've got to find a way to get collective hits and move guys around and score more runs."
Full Count (20-9) opened the scoring in the first with a two-run homer from Henry Mosely (Trevecca) off Franklin starting pitcher Reid Howard (North Georgia), who entered the night 4-0 this season. Tyler Franks (Kennesaw State) followed with a solo blast to right. Hayden Miller's (College of Charleston) three-run homer put his team up 7-0, then JJ Williams (Lee University) followed with another solo shot to chase Howard.
Duelers reliever Ethan Vandament got out of the first without further damage, and the side-arming right-hander proceeded to give his team a chance to rally by firing 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five batters.
"He's a bulldog on the mound," Schexnayder said of Vandament. "He's a kid that actually got cut from his college team this year coming up, so he's still looking for a spot to go out. But every time he steps on the mound, he's a competitor."
Franklin (18-11) answered back in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer from Nathaniel Lai (Southern University), and the Duelers got within 8-3 in the second after a sacrifice fly RBI from Jacob Grenz (Colorado Mesa).
Once Vandament departed, the Rhythm got rolling again with a crushing 10-run seventh highlighted by a grand slam from Drew Robertson (Catawba).
Kevin McCarthy (Lincoln Memorial), Henry Jackson (Carson-Newman), Miller and Williams finished with two hits each to lead Full Count's 14-hit attack.
Rhythm starting pitcher Blake Aita (Kennesaw State) improved to 3-0 this season with the win, allowing three runs (one earned) off five hits. He struck out six.
Jackson Norris (Montevallo) and Rashad Robinson (Memphis) had two hits each to lead Franklin.
"It's one of those rough parts in the summer," Schexnayder said. "We finished 17-9 in the month of June. We're off to a rocky start (in July), but it's pretty common just because guys are starting to feel the grind. They're starting to get tired and they're starting to get worn down. But I've challenged them to try and come in every day and compete as hard as they can and give everything they have."
Franklin is back in action Friday on the road against the Hoptown Hoppers. Game time is 6:30 p.m.