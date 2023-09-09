FRANKLIN -- Trainer Larry Rivelli has been a man on a mission with One Timer, who might go off as the favorite in the $1 million Ainsworth Turf Sprint (G2) Saturday.
Right after One Timer won the Franklin-Simpson (G2) at Kentucky Downs a year ago, Rivelli said he started planning for a return trip for the all-turf track on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee.
“We talked about it and I said ‘We're going to win this race right here next year. That's all I care about,’ ” he said. “That's what we did.”
The 2022 Franklin-Simpson for 3-year-olds going 6½ furlongs had a value of $600,000. The Ainsworth Turf Sprint, open to horses aged 3 and up, is at six furlongs, has a much bigger purse and is a “Win and You’re In” race for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.
With Kentucky Downs in mind, Rivelli has given the Trappe Shot gelding, co-owned by Richard Ravin and Patricia’s Hope, a light three-race schedule. He did not return to competition this year until June 1 with a winning effort in a handicap at Belterra Park. On July 1 at Woodbine in suburban Toronto he was third in the Highlander (G2). At Ellis Park on Aug. 6 he won the Kentucky Downs Prevue Turf Sprint.
“We waited, we waited, we waited, and it has paid off,” Rivelli said. “The horse is running the best number ever. A 104 Beyer last time was a vault for him. We just kind of backed off and there were really no spots for him over the winter. We could have kept going and pressing the issue but with a race like this, that we had earmarked, if you win one of these a year that's all that you really need to do.”
One Timer has made his 11 career starts at 10 different tracks. He has won seven times. A $21,000 yearling purchase, he has earned $721,333.
“He's a super-nice horse,” Rivelli said. “When we bought him, we had a budget and he ended up not being a very expensive yearling. He was part of a package. I bought other horses at that time for more money that didn't pan out. If I buy several of them, hopefully a couple of them end up panning out. It just happens to be that this horse ended up really being a nice horse, which is good for us.”
Rivelli considered also running Nobals as well, but opted to run that gelding at Colonial Downs.