FRANKLIN -- Two years ago, jockey Joel Rosario rewrote the Kentucky Downs record books when he won a whopping 17 races.
That is not going to happen this year, but Rosario has had a solid stay at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.
With one day of racing left, Rosario is tied with Florent Geroux in second place with six wins, three behind two-time meet leader Tyler Gaffalione. Rosario's earnings of $2,372,680 to trail only Geroux's meet-leading $2,733,769 and Gaffalione's $2,383,786.
The 38-year-old Rosario had a big day on Saturday when he won three races, including two with $1 million purses. He guided Vergara to victory in the Aristocrat Ladies Marathon (G3) for trainer Graham Motion and also was on board Private Creed when he won the Exacta Systems Franklin-Simpson Stakes (G2).
“I can’t say thank you enough to everybody,” Rosario said about his big day. “The trainers, the owners, everyone who has supported me.”
Rosario is named to ride in eight of the 10 races on Wednesday, closing day. Included in those rides are Bledsoe (9-2) for trainer Wesley Ward in the $500,000 Pepsi Juvenile Sprint Stakes for 2-year-olds and Hidden Class (7-2) for Joe Sharp in the $500,000 Pepsi Untapable Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.
“I’m glad to be here the rest of the way,” Rosario said, “It’s always great to ride here and, if you’re winning races, it’s even better.”
Brendan Walsh leads all trainers -- 7 wins -- heading into closing day
Heading into the seven-day FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs, trainer Brendan Walsh was cautiously optimistic that his barn could have a good run. Walsh has no complaints as the meet heads into its final day on Wednesday.
After six days, Walsh finds himself on top of the trainer’s standings with seven wins from 24 starts. His horses have earned a meet-leading $1,608,170. That included winning Sunday's $500,000 Global Tote Juvenile Fillies with 2-for-2 Austere.
“The meet has been good,” Walsh said. “We have plenty of nice turf horses. It’s just a question here of whether they handle the track. Some of them handle it and some of them don’t.”
For the most part, Walsh would have to say his horses have handled it. He started the meet with a bang, winning two races on opening day. One of them was the $1 million Big Ass Fans Music City Stakes (G3). Secret Money got the job done for Walsh that day.
Walsh had had success at Kentucky Downs before. In 2021, he had four wins and shared the top spot with Mike Maker and Steve Asmussen. Last year, it wasn’t as successful as he started 22 horses and had one win, six seconds and three third-place finishes.
“We have had some really good runs this meet,” Walsh said. “And we have had some not so good ones. It is always enjoyable to come here. I think we have some bullets left and I hope we can get another winner or two.”
On the final day of the meet, Walsh has four horses entered, although none in the two featured races for 2-year-olds.