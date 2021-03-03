Bellarmine University men's basketball junior guards Pedro Bradshaw and Dylan Penn were recognized as first-team ASUN All-Conference, the league office announced Wednesday.
Bradshaw was one of three unanimous first-team selections. The Russellville native finished the regular season ranked third in the ASUN in scoring (15.6), fourth in rebounding (7.2) and 11th in assists (2.7). In addition, he ranked third in free-throw percentage (82.8) and eighth in field-goal percentage (52.2).
Penn completed the regular season tied for third in the ASUN in assists (3.6) while ranking 15th in scoring (12.6). The Evansville, Ind., native averages 3.6 rebounds and is shooting 51% for Bellarmine, which was the ASUN runner-up in the regular season and secured the 2-seed in the ASUN Conference Championship.
Liberty landed three of the top ASUN Conference men's basketball postseason all-conference accolades, as voted by the league's head coaches. The Flames' Darius McGhee was named player of the year, Elijah Cuffee earned defensive player of the year honors and Ritchie McKay captured the coach of the year award.
Lipscomb's Romeao Ferguson was tabbed as the newcomer of the year, while the Freshman of the Year nod was awarded to Stetson's Chase Johnston.
2020-21 ASUN POSTSEASON AWARDS
Player of the Year: Darius McGhee, Liberty
Defensive Player of the Year: Elijah Cuffee, Liberty
Newcomer of the Year: Romeao Ferguson, Lipscomb
Freshman of the Year: Chase Johnston, Stetson
Coach of the Year: Ritchie McKay, Liberty
ASUN All-Conference First Team
*Darius McGhee, Liberty, Jr., G
*Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb, Jr., C
*Pedro Bradshaw, Bellarmine, Jr., G
Dylan Penn, Bellarmine, Jr., G
Carter Hendricksen, North Florida, Jr., F
ASUN All-Conference Second Team
Dontarius James, Jacksonville, Jr., F
Elijah Cuffee, Liberty, Sr., G
Romeao Ferguson, Lipscomb, Gr., G
Mervin James, North Alabama, So., F
Jose Placer, North Florida, Jr., G
ASUN All-Freshmen Team
*Chase Johnston, Stetson, Fr., G
*Chris Youngblood, Kennesaw State, Fr., G
Detalian Brown, North Alabama, Fr., G
Jonathan Aybar, North Florida, Fr., F
Josh Smith, Stetson, Fr., F
* - Denotes unanimous selection
