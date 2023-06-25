RUSSELLVILLE – Pedro Bradshaw doesn’t much worry about what the future might bring.
Instead, the Russellville native spends most of his time shaping that future – for himself, and sometimes for others.
That was the goal Saturday for Bradshaw, who wrapped up his second straight season in the NBA G League in March playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Bradshaw hosted the third annual BB32 Elite basketball camp at his alma mater Russellville High School, looking to pay back and pay forward some of the basketball knowledge he and his fellow camp counselors – Bowling Green native and current NBA player Terry Taylor among them – have accumulated during their careers.
“This is something that’s kind of always been near and dear to my heart,” Bradshaw said. “Growing up, I was always in camps but sometimes I didn’t have enough money to be in them.
“... Being able to do this and give back is something that I’ve always wanted to do.”
Bradshaw’s one-day camp, split over two sessions with a morning group consisting of fourth through eighth graders, followed by an afternoon group devoted to high schoolers, provided a strong opportunity for campers – about 90 in total, right about Bradshaw’s maximum – to get real-time feedback from professional and college players and coaches, past and present.
“I tried to do it like that, so it’s really competitive,” Bradshaw said. “We obviously enjoy it that way, but they get more of a kick out of it. We’re only here for a few hours, but we try to mold it and talk you up and give you advice while you’re here. You’re not going to understand everything or hear everything, but there might be one or two things that you catch on that carries on with you through college and the rest of your life and you never know what it could be. I think it’s better hearing it from guys like us that are in it and have been in it. It means a little more.
“When I was there age if an NBA player that I looked up to, or was local or that I knew, I’d be kind of nervous so I understand that. But I encourage them to ask questions and ask for advice about certain things because we want to be able to give that free knowledge of the game out. We just love talking to kids that really want to know and want to learn.”
Bradshaw was non-stop working Saturday as coach and camp administrator, all the while wondering what might be the next step in his own professional career.
The 6-foot-7 former Belmont standout flourished in his second season with the Mad Ants, averaging 9.2 points and shooting 41.9% from 3-point range as a 3-and-D wing – a coveted role focused on 3-point shooting and defense.
Bradshaw was hoping to hear from his agent about a potential NBA Summer League invitation by the end of the weekend, or possibly an individual workout after league play ends.
“I know teams are still filling out their summer league rosters over the weekend, so I’d like to hear something sometime today or sometime tomorrow,” Bradshaw said. “If I don’t then that might not be an option, which is fine. I’m hearing from three or four teams that might not bring me in for summer league, but they might bring me in for a workout after summer league to try to get an exhibit 10 or a two-way opportunity, things of that nature. Even if I don’t get in the summer league, it’s not the end-all, be-all – I’ve still got some other options.”
Last week’s NBA draft complicates the status of pro players like Bradshaw, as teams sort out the latest crop of draftees and undrafted free agents before reaching out to experienced free agent professionals.
“It affects everybody, not just me, so that makes me feel a little bit better,” Bradshaw said. “But playing the waiting game is tough. You’ve just got to keep working and stay diligent in the work that you’re doing and when the time comes, take advantage of your opportunity.”
Bradshaw has done that so far in his career, enough so that he already has a standing offer to return to the Mad Ants next season.
“They’ve asked me to come back, but I haven’t decided whether I’m going to go back or not,” Bradshaw said. “I’m hearing from three or four NBA teams right now. At the end of the day, it’s a matter of if and when someone calls and says ‘Hey, we want to bring you in for summer league or a workout after summer league or something and kind of play it from there. But I love Fort Wayne, so going back wouldn’t be a bad option.”
Playing overseas is another possibility, but not one Bradshaw has been contemplating much this summer as he makes another push to latch on with an NBA team as either a two-way or Exhibit 10 contract player.
“That’s always there, but it’s something I haven’t really given much thought to yet,” Bradshaw said. “I’m so locked in and focused on this, only because I’m starting to get better and make real improvements and work my way up. The first year was kind of a whirlwind as a rookie, being on four teams. But I was able to kind of find my niche and find a role as a 3-and-D wing. The second year, there’s 12 guys on the team and 11 of them are getting paid by the Pacers as either Exhibit 10s or two-ways and I was the only standard (contract). But I was on the team all year and I was productive.
“ ... When you’re dealing with all that and you’re still able to be successful and find your way around it and contribute to winning, it kind of makes you feel like OK, maybe I really can do it at this level. I’m going to continue to push for that as long as I can – you know, keep my eyes on the prize.”{&end}