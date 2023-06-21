Russellville's Lee Dockins kisses her Gold Medal after she claimed the All-Around championship in her division of the rhythmic gymnastics competition on Tuesday in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
Russellville's Lee Dockins shows off the Gold Medal she claimed as the All-Around champion of her division of the rhythmic gymnastics competition on Tuesday in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS KENTUCKY
Russellville's Lee Dockins (right) stands with coach Mary Fehrenbach during Tuesday's rhythmic gymnastics competition on Tuesday in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
Russellville's Lee Dockins once again added to her considerable legacy when she claimed the All-Around Gold Medal in her division of the rhythmic gymnastics competition on Tuesday in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
Dockins scored an incredible 58.200 points to win her division by nearly 12 full points over Costa Rica’s Aylin Marlin. Lizette Niura Zurita of Bolivia took the Bronze. Dockins posted scores of 15.45 in the Ball, 14.0 in the Hoop, 14.25 in the Ribbon and finished with a 14.5 in the Clubs.
The medal is the 17th World Games medal in what has been an amazing run for Dockins, but it is her first-ever rhythmic gymnastics Gold. At the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi, Dockins competed in rhythmic gymnastics for the first time at the World Games level, winning three Silver Medals and two Bronze, including Bronze in the All-Around.
Dockins competed in Artistic Gymnastics (balance beam, vault, etc.) at the 2007 World Games in Shanghai, the 2011 World Games in Athens and the 2015 World Games in Los Angeles, winning 16 medals including Gold in the All-Around in 2011 and 2015.
Dockins will close out her competition at these Games on Wednesday in the individual event finals, where she has the opportunity to win up to four more medals.