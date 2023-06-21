Russellville's Lee Dockins kisses her Gold Medal after she claimed the All-Around championship in her division of the rhythmic gymnastics competition on Tuesday in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
Russellville's Lee Dockins (right) stands with coach Mary Fehrenbach during Tuesday's rhythmic gymnastics competition on Tuesday in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
Russellville’s Lee Dockins displays the four Gold Medals she won in her division of the rhythmic gymnastics competition on Wednesday at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
After taking her first World Games rhythmic gymnastics All-Around Gold Medal on Tuesday, Russellville’s Lee Dockins completed her set with a clean sweep of the individual event Gold Medals Wednesday at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.
Opening with the ball event, Dockins posted a score of 13.688 points, 1.263 points better than Silver Medalist Aylin Marin of Costa Rica with Theodora Lera of Greece took the Bronze. Next in the hoop Dockins’ 13.775 was nearly two points better than Marin with Lizette Niura Zurita of Bolivia taking the Bronze.
In the clubs, Dockins posted a 13.525 with Marin and Niura Zurita again taking the Silver and Bronze, respectively. The final event of the Games proved to be the closest Dockins scoring 13.163 in the ribbon, 1.200 ahead of Marin, with Niura Zurita again grabbing Bronze.
Wednesday’s four Gold Medals bring Dockins’ Berlin medal count to five and her career World Games count to an incredible 21. She has now won 10 World Games medals in rhythmic gymnastics (2023 & 2019 in Abu Dhabi) and 11 in artistic gymnastics (2007 in Shanghai, 2011 in Athens and 2015 in Los Angeles).
The five Gold Medals Dockins won in Germany mark her first Gold Medal sweep at any World Games. The most Gold Medals she has won at any previous World Games was three in both Athens and Los Angeles.
Dockins added to her considerable legacy when she claimed the All-Around Gold Medal in her division of the rhythmic gymnastics competition on Tuesday.
Dockins scored an a staggering 58.200 points to win her division by nearly 12 full points over Costa Rica’s Aylin Marlin. Lizette Niura Zurita of Bolivia took the Bronze. Dockins posted scores of 15.45 in the Ball, 14.0 in the Hoop, 14.25 in the Ribbon and finished with a 14.5 in the Clubs.