NASHVILLE – It was a day to forget for Tennessee Titans kicker Cairo Santos.
The sixth-year pro admitted as much after the Titans' 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game where Santos missed four field goals for the worst day of his career – a day when he could never get comfortable on the field.
“It’s very painful,” Santos said. “It’s extremely disappointing today, but I don’t feel sorry for myself. Today I feel sorry for my teammates and sorry for my coaches. They deserved to win.”
Santos became the first kicker to miss four field goals in a game since Dan Carpenter in 2010. His struggles were a microcosm of an offense that was unable to finish drives – leaving points on the field that ultimately cost them the chance to win.
“I feel bad for him,” Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker said. “He missed some kicks. It’s tough, but I think they pay him a lot of money to make those kicks. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to.”
Santos' tough day began early in the second quarter when his 50-yard field-goal attempt went wide left.
Right before half, Santos was wide right with a 36-yard field goal, his first miss from inside 40 yards since 2016.
“After the first one I saw the ball sort of drawing away,” Santos said. “It wasn’t how I’ve been hitting the ball. I tried to make a correction to cut it a little more and I sliced it. I’ve got to do a good job of adjusting."
Santos missed his third field goal early in the fourth quarter with the score tied 7-all – a 33-yard attempt that was partially blocked. It was the end to a drive that had two touchdowns nullified by penalties.
After Buffalo scored what would be the game-winning touchdown on its next possession, Santos got one more chance – a 53-yard attempt that was wide left.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel defended his decision to send Santos out for the long field goal attempt in the fourth quarter following the game.
“I have confidence in him,” Vrabel said. “When we send him out there, we are sending him with the intent to put points on the board. That’s what we are trying to do and I felt that with the way the defense was playing – to be able to win the game – we get the ball back and go down and score a touchdown and win it.”
Quarterback Marcus Mariota also expressed confidence in Santos following Sunday's loss.
“Those kicks were tough, but at the same time it shouldn’t have to come down to that," Mariota said. "For us as an offense, we need to pride ourselves into going into the red zone and scoring touchdowns and not leaving points off the board.”
Sunday's performance could lead to changes as early as this week. Santos signed with the Titans right before the regular season after kicker Ryan Succop was placed on injured reserve. Succop, who is eligible to return on Nov. 3, is out at least three more weeks.
“We all have a job to do,” Vrabel said. “We like to think that if you make mistakes we can get them fixed and corrected. You can’t just sit there and decide, ‘Well, this isn’t going well.’ This is our kicker. This guy has made some kicks for us. We will have to do a better job of making them and coaching them and executing them.”
Santos, playing for his sixth NFL team since 2017, said he hopes he gets a chance with the Titans to bounce back.
“This is something that is going to make me grow as a kicker and work harder,” Santos said.
