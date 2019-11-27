Weather Alert

...POTENT STORM SYSTEM TO PRODUCE STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE...AND BE PREPARED FOR EXTRA HOLIDAY TRAVEL TRAFFIC. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&