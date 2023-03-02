Owen Stamper

Middle Tennessee junior Owen Stamper (center), a former Allen County-Scottsville High School standout, claimed his first career collegiate win Wednesday in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nev.

 MTSU ATHLETICS

Battling adverse weather with the competition on his heels all day, Middle Tennessee's Owen Stamper won the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Wednesday in Henderson, Nev.