Middle Tennessee junior Owen Stamper (center), a former Allen County-Scottsville High School standout, claimed his first career collegiate win Wednesday in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nev.
Battling adverse weather with the competition on his heels all day, Middle Tennessee's Owen Stamper won the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Wednesday in Henderson, Nev.
Stamper, a former Allen County-Scottsville High School standout, finished the tournament with a career-low 11-under par 205 after carding a 5-under 67 on Wednesday.
Stamper, a junior, stumbled a bit out of the gate, bogeying the first two holes he played before bouncing back for birdies on four of the next five holes. He ended the round with seven birdies, including one on his final hole of the day. That final birdie proved to be the difference, as play concluded with Stamper holding onto a one-stroke lead.
Middle Tennessee finished the tournament in sixth place at 8-over 872, moving three spots up the leaderboard in the third round on the strength of a collective 3-under 285. Six out of seven MTSU players enjoyed their best performances of the tournament Wednesday. Little Rock won the team title with a 20-under 844.
"I am very happy with the play from our team today," MTSU coach Mark McEntire said in a news release. "We had brutal weather to start, and they hung in there. I am proud of the effort and the score.
"Congrats to Owen Stamper. He continues to improve and is showing that he is one of the best players in the country."
Stamper's 54-hole score of 205 was the 11th-lowest by a Blue Raider in program history, and his 18 birdies were the most by any player in the tournament.