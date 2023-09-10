Aspenite

Aspenite and Cristian Torres win the $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile while carrying the silks of Kentucky Downs co-managing partner Ron Winchell on Sunday during the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- Aspenite, a 2-year-old colt by Constitution, is a blue-collar horse. All he wants to do is go to work.