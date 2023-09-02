FRANKLIN -- Owner Richard Nicolai of St. James, N.Y., had never been to Kentucky Downs before his 3-year-old filly Secret Money won Saturday’s Grade 3 Big Ass Fans Music City Stakes by a length over favored Danse Macabre.
The result gave Nicolai his first victory in a $1 million stakes.
“It feels great, let me tell you,” he said. “I have good partners and a great trainer. A lot of patience. This filly really did her work for us today. I thought she had a tough race ahead of her, but she made it look easy, to be honest with you. We’re really thrilled.
“I love this place, and I love it a lot more after winning. It’s a real experience, and they did a great job at this place. I can’t wait to come back.”
Defending Kentucky Downs riding champion Tyler Gaffalione settled Secret Money toward the inside within striking distance of pacesetting Determined Jester, who had Danse Macabre closest in pursuit. Gaffalione went after the leaders nearing the quarter pole, splitting rivals in mid-stretch with Secret Money striding away late from Danse Macabre.
Secret Money, who is from the first crop of the WinStar stallion Good Samaritan, covered the 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.14 seconds after tracking fractions of 22.90, 46.30 and 1:09.23. The Brendan Walsh trainee paid $12.96 as the third-choice in the capacity field of 12 three-year-old fillies.
“It feels amazing to win that kind of race here,” Gaffalione said. “Brendan has done a great job with that filly. He said he was pointing for this race a couple months back. And he brought her over ready to run. As soon as a spot opened up, she didn’t hesitate. She ran right through and finished up very well. It all has to come together. You have to have the trip, have to have the luck. Everything has to fall into place and luckily it did for us today.”
The Kentucky-bred Secret Money, who did not race as a 2-year-old, now is 3-0-1 in six starts, ballooning her earnings to $740,811 with the $585,960 payday for Nicolai and his partners Robert Hahn and Matthew Hand. She finished third by a total of one length in Saratoga’s one-mile, Grade 3 Lake George on July 21.
“She’s been very good all year,” Walsh said. “She hasn’t put a foot wrong really. She had a horrible trip at Woodbine a couple of starts back (finishing fifth by a total of 1 1/2 lengths). Came back, we decided we’d try to stretch her out, see if she’d get the mile at Saratoga. She ran really well, didn’t quite get home, but ran a very respectable third in very good company. We always had this race in the back of our mind all year, the 6 1/2 we felt would hit her right between the eyes. Thankfully it did. I’m delighted. It’s a great group of owners. It’s Richard’s first time here at Kentucky Downs, so it’s been a great experience for him.
“And Tyler gave her a great ride as usual.”
Walsh obviously was thrilled to see the Music City purse raised to $1 million.
“Absolutely. We’re always thankful for a few bucks extra,” he said. “Listen, it was great. This has always been a lucky track for us. It’s nice to come and win a nice race like this.”
A year ago Danse Macabre, with Adam Beschizza up, won Kentucky Downs’ $500,000 Untapable Stakes by a nose. She was 2-for-2 this year, having last run May 3 in Churchill Downs’ Mamzelle Stakes.
“She ran great,” said trainer Kelsey Danner. “She just got beat. It was a great race.”
Bling finished another three-quarters of a length back in third under Rafael Bejarano, followed by 59-1 shot Determined Jester, L J’s Emma, the Danner-trained Mohawk Trail, Jill Jitterbug, Malleymoo, Accede, Mammas Girl, American Apple and Queen Picasso.