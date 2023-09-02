Secret Money

Trainer Brendan Walsh congratulates jockey Tyler Gaffalione after Secret Money takes the $1 million Big Ass Fans Music City Stakes (G3) at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- Owner Richard Nicolai of St. James, N.Y., had never been to Kentucky Downs before his 3-year-old filly Secret Money won Saturday’s Grade 3 Big Ass Fans Music City Stakes by a length over favored Danse Macabre.