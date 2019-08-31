FRANKLIN – It had been two years since Snapper Sinclair's last start at Kentucky Downs.
The result remained the same when the 4-year-old returned Saturday.
The Steve Asmussen-trained horse, ridden by jockey Julien Leparoux, won the $750,000 Tourist Mile on the opening day of the 2019 RUNHAPPY Meet.
"His last turf win was here as a juvenile at Kentucky Downs. He's an extremely versatile horse," Asmussen said. "It's been a ton of fun, and it's great to see him in such good form right now."
Snapper Sinclair clipped heels with another horse in the one-mile turf race, according to Leparoux, but was able to take to the outside in the stretch to finish ahead of Real Story and First Premio, the second- and third-place finishers, respectively, with a time of 1:37.95.
"We were pretty close to the pace but around the turn we got shuffled back a bit." Leparoux said. "He loves the track. He traveled very nice for me. When I got him outside, he finished up very strong for me."
Asmussen says he didn't see it live, but got an explanation from Leparoux later on. When Asmussen saw the replay, he quickly drew one conclusion.
"That it's going to be hard to wait a whole year to run him back here because he obviously loves Kentucky Downs," he said. "That was a great win by him."
It's a horse that's raced on both turf and dirt in its career, which included a win as a 2-year-old at Kentucky Downs in the Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Juvenile Stakes. Snapper Sinclair was coming off a third-place finish in the Grade 3 West Virginia Governor's Stakes on dirt.
"He won here before and today again. He's pretty versatile," Leparoux said. "He can do whatever, I guess, which is great. He ran a big race today."
The victory moves Jeff Bloom, the managing partner of Bloom Racing, to 4-for-4 in his career at Kentucky Downs with three horses, including three stakes victories.
"Snapper Sinclair started it all off for us at Kentucky Downs. He's such a deserving horse," Bloom said. "He's had some trips where he arguably could have been the winner, but he did it today.
"If you look at his resume, he's been so versatile, run against some of the best horses in the country. You like to see these kind of horses get their day in the sun, and he definitely got it today."
The race was the eighth of the opening meet and the second stakes race. The first – the $250,000 One Dreamer – was won by the Mark Casse-trained Hanalei Moon. It was the first race for jockey Tyler Gaffalione after he was knocked off of Armchair Jockey in the Jon Goodman Memorial, the fourth race of the day.
"Just galloping out, the horse wheeled. My knee popped out of place, but we popped it back in," Gaffalione said. "It's a little tight, but nothing that's going to get in the way."
Na Paili Spirit and Oh So Terrible finished second and third in the race, respectively.
Casse picked up his second stakes win on the day in the final race, the $500,000 Gainesway Farm Juvenile, with Peace Achieved. With Miguel Mena atop, the 2-year-old pulled away in the stretch to finish ahead of Fenwick Station and Longclaw.
"It was a great day. We're very proud of the horses, very proud of the team and we're so happy for our owners. It's been a great team effort. Horses from Saratoga, from Ellis Park, from Woodbine have been competing," Casse's assistant trainer David Carroll said. "We love Kentucky Downs, and days like today, it's just magic."
Jezebel's Kitten, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, finished first in the $500,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies. Ask Bailey was second in the race and Battleofwinterfell was third. Geroux also won atop Mick's Star in the third race of the day, Solent in the fifth race and was second with Lady Jenneviere in the sixth race. Solent is trained by Cox.
Data Damsel, Hellorhighwater, He's Cheeky and Wexx were other winners during the opening day of the meet, which is scheduled to continue Thursday. Races are also scheduled for Sept. 7, 8 and 12.
