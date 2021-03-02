Former Allen County-Scottsville High School standout Owen Stamper closed with a dazzling final round to lead Middle Tennessee to its third consecutive team title Tuesday afternoon in the Southern Invitational in Lake Worth, Fla.
The Blue Raiders combined to finish at 21-under par (281-291-271–843), firing a 17-under par round – which ranks as the second best round in program history – to hold off second-place VCU on the tournament's final day as the two squads battled all round until MT pulled away in the final holes.
Stamper caught fire on Tuesday, vaulting into a tie for fourth place with a spectacular round of 7-under par 65 – the third lowest round in MT history – to finish the week 5-under par (74-72-65–211).
Stamper was matched by MTSU graduate transfer Connor McKay (71-71-69–211).
The team titles at the Intercollegiate at The Grove, Raines Company Intercollegiate and Southern Invitational give MT three team wins in a single season and three consecutive team wins for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
Middle Tennessee last won four tournaments in a season and four consecutive tournaments in 2007-08, and will chase that feat once again on March 12-14 at the Linger Longer Invitational.
Commented