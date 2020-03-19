The college basketball season wrapped up early for some and came to an unexpected and abrupt end for others with the onset of the coronavirus global pandemic that effectively shut down collegiate athletics for the season.
Former Bowling Green High School standout Terry Taylor, now a junior forward at Austin Peay, put together an incredible season for the Governors topped off by his selection as the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.
Also a first-team All-OVC selection, the 2017 Bowling Green graduate added to his postseason honors Tuesday when he was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association's (USBWA) All-District IV team.
Taylor averaged 21.8 points and 11.0 rebounds — the first Gov to average 20 and 10 since Otis Howard in 1977-78 — while hitting 55.0 percent from the floor and averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He was the only player in the OVC to average more than a block and a steal per game — he recorded multiple blocks, steals or both in 22 of 33 games — and earned a league-record tying eight OVC Player of the Week honors.
Nationally, Taylor ranked among the top 10 in total field goals (285, fourth), total minutes (1209:55, fifth), total points (718, sixth), total rebounds (362, seventh), double-doubles (18, seventh), offensive rebounds per game (4.00, eighth) and rebounds per game (11.0, 10th).
Taylor was one of four players in Division I to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game and the only player in the nation to lead his league in both scoring and rebounding and the only player among the nation's Top 15 in scoring.
The Governors' season ended with a loss to Murray State in the OVC Tournament semifinals, although APSU was in line for postseason consideration after producing a 21-12 overall record and a 14-4 mark in OVC play.
Here’s a look at how the area’s men’s college basketball players fared this season:
Perry Ayers (Centre) -- A senior guard, Ayers wrapped up his final season by earning his fourth consecutive All-Southern Athletic Association honor. The All-SAA second-team pick -- a 2016 Bowling Green graduate -- ranked second for the Colonels in scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (5.0 rebounds per game). In his final collegiate game against Pomona-Pitzer (Calif.) in the NCAA Division III Tournament first round, Ayers had team highs of 19 points and six rebounds in the loss. Centre finished the season 24-5 overall and 11-3 in the Southern Athletic Association, winning both the regular season and tournament titles.
Dylan Beckham (Brescia) -- A junior forward, Beckham appeared in 21 games (three starts) and averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per outing. The 2017 South Warren graduate was named to the River States Conference Men's Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team. Brescia finished the season with a 10-19 overall record and was 4-12 in River States Conference play.
Tayshaun Bibb (Lindsey Wilson) -- A freshman guard, Bibb -- A 2019 Warren Central graduate -- sat out the season as a redshirt. Lindsey Wilson was 17-14 overall and 6-10 in the Mid-South Conference.
Jerrius Borden (Brescia) -- A freshman forward, Borden -- a 2019 Warren Central graduate -- did not appear in any varsity games this season for the Bearcats. Brescia finished the season with a 10-19 overall record and was 4-12 in River States Conference play.
Darrell 'Bam' Bowman (Miami-Ohio) -- A senior forward, Bowman started 21 of 29 games he appeared in this season. The 2016 Warren Central graduate averaged 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing. The RedHawks finished the season 13-19 overall and 5-13 in the Mid-American Conference.
Pedro Bradshaw (Bellarmine) -- A sophomore guard, Bradshaw became a regular contributor for Bellarmine in his first season after transferring from Eastern Kentucky. The 2017 Russellville graduate played in 28 games (24 starts) and averaged 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as the Knights finished with a 20-8 overall record and a 13-7 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Bellarmine earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Division II national tournament, but play was suspended and ultimately canceled before the team's first-round game.
Kaleb Britt (Midway) -- A senior guard, Britt started all 28 games he played in for the Eagles. Britt led Midway in assists (88) and steals (38) as the team's point guard, while contributing 10.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The 2016 Warren East graduate was named to the River States Conference Men's Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team. Midway finished the season 15-15 overall and 7-9 in River States Conference play.
Jordan Buchanan (Kentucky Christian) -- A junior guard, Buchanan saw action in 13 games for the Knights. The 2015 South Warren graduate averaged 1.8 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. Kentucky Christian was 14-18 overall and 13-12 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Kobe Caldwell (Southern Indiana) -- A senior guard/forward, Caldwell missed the first 12 games of the season with an injury before appearing in 18 games (13 starts) to close out his career for the Screaming Eagles. Caldwell, a 2015 Warren Central graduate, averaged 9.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Southern Indiana was 22-8 overall and 13-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Screaming Eagles earned an at-large bid for the NCAA Division II national tournament, but didn't get to play before the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Jared Coomer (Saint Leo) -- A freshman forward, Coomer played in 28 games (eight starts) for the Lions. The 2018 Barren County graduate averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. Saint Leo, an NCAA Division 2 school in Florida, finished the season 16-13 overall and 10-10 in the Sunshine State Conference.
Wade Coomer (Saint Leo) -- A junior guard, Coomer appeared in 29 games (15 starts) this season for the Lions. The 2016 Barren County graduate averaged 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Saint Leo finished the season 16-13 overall and 10-10 in the Sunshine State Conference.
Jordan Cousin (John A. Logan) -- A sophomore guard/forward, Cousin appeared in 26 games this past season. The 2018 Warren Central graduate averaged 5.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. John A. Logan, a junior-college program, was 28-5 overall and saw its season end prematurely with an 11-game win streak after earning the No. 5 overall seed in the NJCAA Tournament.
Dawson Crump (Centre) -- A junior guard, Crump played in 28 games for the Colonels. The 2017 Greenwood graduate led the team in assists (89) and steals (27) while averaging 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Centre finished the season 24-5 overall and 11-3 in the Southern Athletic Association, winning both the regular season and tournament titles.
Kyran Jones (Georgetown) -- A freshman forward, Jones played a major role in helping the Tigers hold the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Division I coaches' poll for most of the season. A 2017 Bowling Green graduate, Jones averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while playing in 32 games (27 starts) this season. Georgetown, which won both the Mid-South Conference regular season and tournament championships, earned the No. 1 overall seed for the NAIA Division I national tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus. The Tigers finished the season 30-2 overall and were 14-2 in Mid-South Conference play.
Tommy Krohn (Brescia) -- A freshman guard/forward, Krohn -- a 2019 Logan County graduate -- appeared in one varsity game for the Bearcats this season. Brescia finished the season with a 10-19 overall record and was 4-12 in River States Conference play.
Tavin Lovan (UAB) -- A sophomore guard, Lovan continued to produce for the Blazers. The 2017 Franklin-Simpson graduate led UAB in scoring (13.2 points per game) and was second in rebounding (4.8 rebounds per game) while also tallying team highs in assists (68) and steals (41). UAB finished the season with a 19-13 overall record and was 9-9 in Conference USA play. After winning an opening-round matchup against UTSA in the C-USA Tournament, the Blazers were scheduled to face Western Kentucky in the quarterfinals before the event was eventually canceled due to the coronavirus.
Tyler Martin (Southern Indiana) -- A freshman guard, Martin -- a 2019 South Warren grad -- did not see action for the Screaming Eagles. Southern Indiana was 22-8 overall and 13-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Screaming Eagles earned an at-large bid for the NCAA Division II national tournament, but didn't get to play before the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Micale Mee (Spoon River College) -- Mee, a 2018 Warren Central grad, sat out this season as a redshirt after transferring to Spoon River (Ill.) from Broward College. Spoon River will restart its basketball program at the junior college level for the 2020-21 season.
Tristen Murray (Brescia) -- A junior guard, Murray played in 23 games (10 starts) for the Bearcats. The 2016 Warren Central graduate averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Brescia finished the season with a 10-19 overall record and was 4-12 in River States Conference play.
Jacob Naylor (Roane State) -- A freshman guard, Naylor started all 31 games for Roane State and finished second on the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game. The 2019 Russellville graduate added 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for Roane State, a junior-college program that finished the season 11-20 overall.
Skyelar Potter (Wright State) -- A sophomore guard, Potter appeared in nine games for Wright State this season before entering the NCAA transfer portal. Potter, a 2018 Warren Central grad who is now at Morehead State, averaged 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds for Wright State this season.
Jared Savage (WKU) -- A redshirt senior guard/forward, Savage garnered All-Conference USA Third Team honors as well as landing a spot in the C-USA's All-Defensive Team. A 2015 Warren Central graduate, Savage averaged 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Hilltoppers after starting all 30 contests this season. Savage finished third in C-USA in defensive rebounding and tied for fifth in the league in both rebounding and blocks. WKU tallied a 20-10 overall record and a 13-5 mark in C-USA to earn the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, but the Hilltoppers never got to play in the postseason before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Isaac Stansbury (Mississippi State) -- A freshman guard, Stansbury -- a 2019 Greenwood graduate -- did not see game action this season. Mississippi State finished with a 20-11 overall record and was 11-7 in SEC play.
