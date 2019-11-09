For Austin Peay junior forward Terry Taylor, Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky was a homecoming – a chance for the Bowling Green High school standout to return to his old stomping grounds.
And while the Governors came up on the short end of a 97-75 decision, Taylor posted a line that was a staple in his high school days – and has become the norm at Austin Peay. Taylor finished with a team-high 22 points, adding seven rebounds – all on the offensive end – two steals and an assist in his return to Bowling Green.
“It was a surreal moment coming out and playing back at home,” Taylor said. “I hadn’t played at home since the region tournament my senior year. I had a little nerves in the beginning, but I shook them off … I just played my game and tried to give my team all I could.”
Taylor admitted the jitters played a hand in early struggles, with the 6-foot-5 forward finishing the first half with four points and three rebounds.
Taylor picked it up in the second half, scoring 18 of his team’s 50 points. He finished 8-for-12 in the second half, most of his points coming in the paint against WKU’s frontline of Charles Bassey, Jared Savage and Carson Williams.
“Most people go back home and they want to force the issue,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t really trying to force the issue. I was just trying to play my game and let it come on offense. The second half I had to step up and make plays for my team because they needed me.”
Savage, who played at Warren Central against Taylor and the Purples, was one of a handful of Hilltoppers familiar to Taylor. Camron Justice played against Bowling Green in the state tournament. Hollingsworth eliminated the Purples in the state tournament in 2016, but lost to BG in a regular-season rematch the next season.
“It was crazy,” Taylor said. “I have played against every single one of them before, whether it was a pick-up when I come back home or in high school. It was kind of a surreal moment to play against Tavion and all of them.”
Taylor’s big day has become the norm at Austin Peay. He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018 and is a two-time first team all-conference player. Taylor entered the season with 1,205 points and 495 rebounds.
“It’s a blessing, honestly,” Taylor said. “I wouldn’t have gotten the award if it wasn’t for my teammates – the coaches putting the ball in my hand and trusting me to make plays. I am off to a good start, but it would be better if we were 2-0.”
Taylor was named preseason player of the year in the OVC – an award voted on by both the media and the league’s coaches and communications directors.
“It’s very humbling,” Taylor said. “It’s just a testament to how hard I have been working, all the time I have put in the gym. The hard work I’ve done in practice is showing out there in the game.”
That hard work has included evolving his game since joining Austin Peay. Taylor said shot selection and dedication in the weight room are among the things that he has worked on since coming to college.
“Changing my body and getting stronger for these type of games,” Taylor said. “The biggest adjustment (though) has been the speed. You have to get used to the speed, playing against people who are just as fast and just as strong as you are.”
As Taylor’s game continues to evolve and the accolades continue, he said he is more focused on helping his team achieve its preseason goals – competing for the OVC title.
“Our goal is always take it one game at a time, but our main goal right now is to win a regular-season title,” Taylor said. “We are far away from that as you can see. We still have to work out the kinks. Everybody has to find their roles. We have to hold hands and be accountable. When we start doing that, that is when it will start clicking.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.