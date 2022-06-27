RUSSELLVILLE – Terry Taylor stood on the sideline of the gym at Stevenson Elementary School in Russellville on Saturday, cheering on the youth players scrimmaging at Pedro Bradshaw's PB32 Elite Camp, before talking to the group about his life around basketball.
It wasn't long ago he was their age and dreaming of playing professionally, but now the Bowling Green native has taken his basketball career to the top level.
"It's all about giving back to the kids and just sharing the knowledge and just sharing the experience and just enjoying the time of basketball, which we all love," Taylor said. "It's always a good time."
Taylor was back in southcentral Kentucky recently as part of a busy offseason after playing his first season in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
It was a trying year at times for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward, but Taylor ultimately found his footing in the league and was grateful for the experiences he got his first season.
"It was good. It was a lot of growing pains that go with it," Taylor said. "I had to deal with those nagging injuries sometimes we don't talk about or shots not falling, or maybe you're not playing or whatever, but at the end of the day you've still got to be a good teammate and I never let that get me down."
Taylor finished the season averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33 games.
But it wasn't a straight shot to get to that point.
Taylor has often been overlooked in his career, despite consistently putting up eye-popping numbers and helping his teams to success.
In his prep days at Bowling Green High School, he was a four-time Region 4 champion and led the Purples to their first KHSAA Sweet Sixteen state championship in 2017. He was named the Co-Region 4 Player of the Year that season and was the state tournament MVP after averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds. He finished his Bowling Green career with 1,704 points and 1,130 rebounds.
He continued his career at Austin Peay, where he was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. He shattered the program's scoring record and was just the fifth player in league history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career.
Taylor went undrafted and signed a training camp deal with the Pacers, but he was released in mid-October days days before Indiana opened the season at Charlotte. He instead played for the Pacers' G League affiliate – the Fort Wayne Mad Ants – and impressed. In 14 games, he averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes per game.
His production was rewarded with a two-way contract, which the Pacers announced Dec. 15.
Taylor, who had appeared in two preseason games with limited action, checked into his first NBA game Jan. 5, playing one minute against the Brooklyn Nets.
"It was tough because we all want to be straight with the NBA team and just go straight to the NBA, so it was tough, but at the end of the day that's where my journey started and I had to understand that my journey is different than others," Taylor said. "I had to start in the G League, and then when I finally got my chance to play in the NBA game, it was surreal.
"I think my first NBA game I ever checked in was (against) Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. I grew up watching them on TV, so it was just crazy that I'm on the court with them at the moment right now. That was a feel-good moment for me."
His opportunity increased, and he took advantage of it. He ended the season starting seven games and playing over 21 minutes a night. Days before the season came to a close, the Pacers converted his two-way contract into a standard, multi-year NBA contract.
"If I get one shot to just show what I can do and who I am, I feel like everybody will walk away impressed and nobody will doubt me anymore because of my size or how I play or the type of energy I bring for my team," Taylor said. "I'm always ready when my number's called. If I don't play for five games, then the next games I'm switched in there and I'm ready to go and I'm ready to give it everything I've got."
The offseason has been busy for the Bowling Green native. He's been in Indianapolis, Miami and New York, he said, in addition to the trip to Russellville to help out with an old Region 4 foe's youth camp – Bradshaw recently finished his first season in the G League after finding a home with the Mad Ants.
Taylor isn't satisfied with what he's done early in his career and has spent the offseason trying to improve multiple facets of his game.
"I've just been working on trying to be more of a playmaker," he said. "I'm still fixing my shot, getting the mechanics right, trying to be more vocal – even when I play pickup and whatnot – and just being more of a presence. I'm usually quiet and laid back and just try to do the right things and just go about my business, but I think it's time for me to be more open and hold people more accountable. Just playmaking, being more versatile on defense, in the weight room, getting stronger laterally and just maintaining strength really."
While there were plenty of growing pains in his first year playing professional basketball, Taylor worked through them and – like he has throughout his career – ultimately proved he belonged.
"I just kept faith in God and know He's going to lead me to where I need to be," Taylor said. "I'm grateful for the experiences."