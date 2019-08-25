The Mason Cup brought good golf to Bowling Green for a good cause this weekend.
Team Claycomb, captained by Canon Claycomb, beat Team Morard 16-15 in the 54-hole match play tournament at The Club at Olde Stone, while raising $60,000 for the Mason Goodnight Foundation.
"It feels really great to win," Claycomb, who hosted the event with younger brother Cooper Claycomb, said. "We all played really well in singles today and the best thing is we all had a lot of fun and we had a great weekend, so it was good."
Team Morard, captained by Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Ala., led the three-round tournament 8.5-7.5 heading into Sunday's final round. The first round was four-ball format and the second was mixed foursomes -- both took place on Saturday -- but Team Claycomb drew even in Sunday's singles round at 14-all with three matches to be finished.
Team Claycomb's Louis Dobbelaar was 2-up on Karsten Bryan and Team Morard's Clay Stirsman was 3-up on Hiroshi Tai through 14 holes at that point. Team Claycomb's Faith Martin, who claimed the VanMeter Cup title on Monday at Bowling Green Country Club with South Warren, was all square with Abbie Lee of Glasgow through 15 holes.
Martin and Lee remained square until the 18th hole, where Martin won 1-up to put Team Claycomb a point ahead.
"Me and Abbie both didn't play the greatest on that last hole, so I hate to win because of misfortune, but getting the win for the team after being all square through 17 was a great feeling," Martin said.
Stirsman and Dobbelaar each saw their leads fall to 1-up entering the final hole, but Dobbelaar sank a long putt to close out his individual victory over Bryan and Team Claycomb's victory over Team Morard.
"I had a fair idea (of the scores) because we had a few of the boys come out and watch us play our last few holes, so I had a rough idea, but I knew it was pretty important," Dobbelaar said.
Dobbelaar was one of several from outside of the state competing in the event, which drew 30 of the top junior amateur golfers to Bowling Green. Included in the tournament were golfers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Rhode Island, Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Florida, Canada and Singapore, in addition to Dobbelaar from Brookwater, Australia.
"Canon and I have been close friends since we were 12 years old, so I guess over the years we've just become closer and closer and he told me about the story and I couldn't be more proud to come here and represent him today," Dobbelaar said.
Claycomb halved his match with Jack Heath, who won the Boys' Junior PGA Championship by three strokes over Claycomb earlier this month. Claycomb grew up in Bowling Green and played for Greenwood until moving to Orlando, Fla., after his freshman season.
Team Claycomb winners in Saturday's individual matches included Jonathan Griz, Robbie Bender, Kynadie Adams, Jack Turner, Luke Coyle and Campbell Kremer, in addition to Martin and Dobbelaar.
Team Morard winners included Jackson Van Paris, Yoko Tai, Taylor Kehoe, Mary Keene Marrs, J. Holland Humphries and Stirsman.
Last year's inaugural Mason Cup raised $66,000 for the Mason Goodnight Foundation, which raises money to support youth sports and other children's organizations in Warren and Simpson County in memory of Mason Goodnight, who passed away at the age of 10 in 2017.
"This is, in my opinion, the biggest accolade that I have to my name," Claycomb said. "I've won dozens of tournaments, I've been to a bunch of continents and countries to play golf, but the Mason Cup is by far the greatest thing I've done so far.
"It just warms my heart to see people from different states, different countries coming to play in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for a family friend that passed away and raise awareness and raise money and create opportunities. That's what we did here this weekend and it's really awesome."
The organization received national attention earlier this month when the Bowling Green East Little League All-Stars played in the Little League World Series. Jef Goodnight, Mason's father, was an assistant on the team and Mason's No. 11 jersey hung on the dugout fence for each of the team's games through the district, state, regional and world series games.
"It's amazing to see how many people Mason has had an impact on and to know that, number one, with the field we have here, he's worldwide and being with the Little League team and being at the Little League World Series, he's nationwide," Goodnight said. "It's incredible that a 10-year-old boy touched this many lives, but especially here in southcentral Kentucky."
Claycomb is committed to play at the University of Alabama after his senior year and says he'll be "handing over the torch" to his brother for next year's event.
"Every year we just want to make it bigger and better," Claycomb said.
