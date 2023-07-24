Therapist, the 8-year-old winner of Saturday’s Grade 1 United Nations at Monmouth Park, will be pointed for Kentucky Downs’ $1.7 million, Grade 2 FanDuel Kentucky Turf Cup, trainer Mike Maker said. So will his 9-year-old stablemate Red Knight, the United Nations third-place finisher who won the Kentucky Turf Cup last year.
U.N. runner-up Catnip is likely for Kentucky Downs’ $2 million Mint Millions (G3) at a mile, trainer Michael Stidham said.
Money talks, and Maker long has been fluent in Kentucky Downs, which offers among the most lucrative purses in the world. Last year he won a record 12 races while his record 66 starters ran out more than $2.3 million in purses en route to a record seventh meet title.
Maker said Monday that he’s targeting the 1 1/2-mile FanDuel Kentucky Turf Cup – a race the trainer has won a record five times since 2015 – for both Therapist and Red Knight.
“He finished strong, and I loved his gallop-out,” Maker said of Therapist. “Red Knight would appreciate a faster pace, and he had a pretty wide trip as well. But both horses ran very well.”
A significant chunk of Kentucky Downs’ stakes purses comes from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund restricted to registered Kentucky-breds. Therapist and Red Knight were both born in New York. Maker doesn’t look at the money left on the table by racing a non-Kentucky-bred at Kentucky Downs. Rather, he looks at the money left on the table by not running a horse at Kentucky Downs, with the track’s base stakes purses by themselves among the highest in the world.
The FanDuel Kentucky Turf Cup’s $1.7 million pot includes $400,000 in KTDF. Even so, the stakes’ $1.3 million base purse forms the most lucrative stakes for which any turf horse in America can run outside the Breeders’ Cup. A Kentucky-bred winner will earn more than $1 million; a non-Kentucky-bred winner will earn about $800,000.
The winner also gets a fees-paid spot in the $4 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf Nov. 4 at Santa Anita as part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series program.
Besides Red Knight winning last year’s Kentucky Turf Cup, Maker’s huge 2022 meet included another New York-bred, Somelikeithotbrown, winning the Mint Million Mile. That Grade 3 stakes has been renamed The Mint Millions, reflecting its new $2 million purse that features a $1 million base purse and $1 million in KTDF.
Therapist, the 12-1 fifth choice ridden by Hall of Famer Javier Castellano in the 1 3/8-mile United Nations’ field of nine, closed from seventh to wear down the forwardly placed Catnip to prevail by 1 1/2 lengths. Red Knight, who two races earlier won Belmont’s Grade 1 Man o’ War, also closed well to finish another three-quarters of a length back in third.
Maker claimed Therapist for $50,000 in January for prominent New York owner Michael Dubb. The gelded son of the New York stallion Freud had raced farther than 1 1/16 miles only once in 37 prior starts, finishing fourth in a 1 1/8-mile New York-bred stakes in 2019.
“This is Mike Maker’s sweet spot,” Dubb said, referring to distance racing. “When we got him, the horse hadn’t been racing this long, and I asked Mike why he wanted to go this long. He said, ‘I see it in the breeding.’ ”
Maker has made a career out of claiming horses and turning them into stakes-winners. Therapist is his seventh former claiming horse to win a Grade 1 race; his first was $35,000 claim Furthest Land, who a year later won the 2009 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile over what was then Santa Anita’s synthetic surface. Therapist is Maker’s 16th individual horse to win a Grade 1.
Therapist, now a 13-time winner, ran at Kentucky Downs last year, finishing fourth in an allowance race.