Therapist
Michael Dubb’s Therapist (front) and jockey Javier Castellano wore down favored Catnip to win Saturday’s Grade 1 United Nations at Monmouth Park.

 Nikki Sherman/EQUI-PHOTO

Therapist, the 8-year-old winner of Saturday’s Grade 1 United Nations at Monmouth Park, will be pointed for Kentucky Downs’ $1.7 million, Grade 2 FanDuel Kentucky Turf Cup, trainer Mike Maker said. So will his 9-year-old stablemate Red Knight, the United Nations third-place finisher who won the Kentucky Turf Cup last year.