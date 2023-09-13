Crown Imperial

Ricardo Santana guided Crown Imperial to victory in the Pepsi Untapable Stakes on Wednesday during the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- After running closer to the pace in the first four races of her career, Crown Imperial charged from well back Wednesday to win the $500,000 Pepsi Untapable Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, the final stakes of the 2023 season at Kentucky Downs.