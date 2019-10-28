NASHVILLE – For the second week in a row, the Tennessee Titans needed a play from its defense to protect a lead late.
And for the second week, the Titans' defense did what it had to do, lifting Tennessee to a 27-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
One week after a goal-line stand that ended with a forced fumble helped the Titans beat the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20, Tennessee got two huge stops in the final two minutes to win and improve to 4-4 on the season.
"I think the mindset over here – we are all veterans over here – is we understand the game plan and we all understand what this game comes with," Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey said. "It's all about not panicking and really trusting the game. We all trust each other to go make plays."
Casey had the first key stop right after the two-minute warning, stuffing Tampa Bay running back Peyton Barber for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Titans' 32. He said he was able to make the play because he knew during pre-snap that Tampa Bay was going to run when quarterback Jameis Winston called out the protection at the line.
"The lowest man always wins," Casey said. "That's the ballgame, the lowest man always wins. They made a couple of calls up front that they were going to run the ball. As soon as I got that call that they were going to try to run the ball, my whole objective was to get lower than him and shoot off the ball."
It looked like Casey's play would be the decisive moment for the defense, but the Titans' offense went three-and-out and the Bucs got the ball back one more time with 42 seconds left at the Tampa 24.
This time Titans cornerback Logan Ryan was there to make a play, a diving interception of Winston that sealed the victory.
Winston did throw for 301 yards, with receiver Mike Evans finishing with 11 catches for 198 yards, but the two stops at the end made it a successful day for a defense that forced four turnovers – two that led to touchdowns for the Titans offense.
"We had to be ready for our opportunity," Ryan said. "He's a big arm. He threw the ball 40 times today for a lot of yards. He put a lot of pressure on our secondary and sometimes they are going to make plays, but we have to make our plays too. We were able to make ours, trade punches and then we were able to get the last punch in."
Wins in the last two weeks have allowed the Titans to climb back to .500 and stay within striking distance in a tightly contested AFC South. Ryan said these two wins give the Titans momentum heading into the second half of the season, with Tennessee hopeful that it can be a springboard to bigger things for the remainder of the year.
"On the field at the end of the game two weeks in a row, the team needed a win," Ryan said. "I was happy to make the play there, but we know we can play better. We aren't satisfied, but I will take a win in this league. They are hard to come by."
