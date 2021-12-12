NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Titans limped into the bye week with losses to the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, so Sunday’s 20-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium was just what was needed heading down the stretch.
Tennessee used a dominant defense to stifle its AFC South rival. The Titans forced four interceptions and held the Jaguars to eight yards rushing to record the first home shutout since December 2000.
“I’m really proud of our defensive coaches, our defensive staff,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “This team moved the ball on us the last time we played. They have some talent.
“... I’m really proud of the way they played and were coached."
Tennessee set the tone on the opening drive with a pair of sacks against rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and didn’t let up from there. Lawrence was under pressure most of the day, with Tennesee’s defense recording 10 quarterback hits.
“I really felt like guys were flying around,” Tennessee safety Kevin Byard said. “Any time you can get a shutout and stop the run (it’s good). I think there was really good tackling out there today. They had one big pass play, but other than that I think we did a really great job. The communication was great. I’m proud of my team, proud of the effort.”
Jacksonville couldn’t get the run game going, with James Robinson held to four yards on six carries. The Jaguars had three plays total more than 12 yards in the first half, one a 31-yard completion on the final play of the half in which Tennessee stopped Marvin Jones at the Tennessee 21.
Rashaan Evans got an interception on Jacksonville’s first drive of the second half and the interceptions mounted from there. Four of Jacksonville’s seven second-half drives ended in interceptions.
“We had so much fun out there today,” Byard said. “Four interceptions (and) I don’t know how many sacks we had, but I think the stat I am most proud about is -- obviously we had the shutout -- seven yards rushing. I think seeing some quotes earlier in the week about Urban Meyer saying that they felt like they were able to run the ball on us (last time) and felt pretty good going into the game. We went out there and handled our business.”
About the only drama left was if the Titans could complete the shutout, which they did emphatically with many of the starters getting a chance to rest in the one-sided game.
Vrabel said it was a nice way to finish it off for a Titans team that hopes to take this effort and carry that momentum over to next week’s game at Pittsburgh.
“I think that was certainly something that they all wanted,” Vrabel said. “Some guys finished off that game that maybe hadn’t had a chance to play this season. It was good to see those guys out there, contributing and being excited.”