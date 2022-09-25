NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans defense was much maligned in the opening two weeks of the season.
While the Las Vegas Raiders were able to move the ball in Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium, it was Tennessee’s ability to make plays in the red zone that ultimately proved to be the difference in the Titans’ 24-22 win.
Tennessee held Las Vegas to 2-for-6 in the red zone – including a timely interception from safety Kevin Byard – and got a critical stop on a potential game-tying two-point conversion to limit the damage and hold on for the win.
“It’s just about mindset,” Tennessee cornerback Kristian Fulton said. “It’s about bend, don’t break. Those guys are gonna make plays but once they get to the red zone we want to hold them – no matter what. That’s what we did today. We stepped it up.”
It started on the Raiders’ opening possession.
After Tennessee marched down the field and scored a touchdown, Las Vegas appeared to be on the way to answering. Tennessee stopped the Raiders at the Titans 3, forcing the first of three Daniel Carson field goals on drives that stalled in the red zone.
“When we get down there in that red zone we want to make them kick field goals or if they go for it don’t let them in,” Jeffrey Simmons said. “I think our guys did a helluva job today. It comes down to communication – everyone doing their jobs. That’s what we build our defense on and I am excited to see that from our defense.”
Perhaps one of the biggest stands of the day came early in the fourth quarter. After Tennessee was stopped on downs near midfield, the Raiders marched all the way to the Tennessee 6 before Byard’s interception in the end zone halted the momentum.
“Our red zone defense really showed up today,” Byard said. “Obviously we don’t want to give up X plays, but when they get down there we have to get a stop.
“It was big for us as a defense to get off the field in the red zone.”
Tennessee’s defense had to make one final stand late in the fourth. Las Vegas went 81 yards on 14 plays to score a touchdown and set up a potential game-tying two-point conversion – a situation similar to week one, when the New York Giants converted a two-point conversion late to pick up the win.
The Titans defense got the stop Sunday, with Derek Carr’s pass to Darren Waller tipped away for the win. It was the perfect way to end a strong day in the red zone for the Tennessee defense.
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said his defense did what was needed to step up and help the Titans preserve the win.
“I think it takes some discipline,” Vrabel said. “We were trying to take a couple of guys away. To be able to get that done in the red zone – force some turnovers and not panic – it’s fantastic. To hold them to some field goals and get a turnover, it’s going to go a long way for sure if we can play red zone defense like that.”{&end}