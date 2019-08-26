NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans went into Sunday's preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get a sense of what the regular season would look like, with the starters getting a chance to see plenty of action.
That plan quickly went awry in the 18-6 loss, with rainy conditions and troubles in pass protection leading to a short night for quarterback Marcus Mariota as well as most of the Titans' first-team defense.
Tennessee allowed seven sacks – including a safety during one of Mariota's two series – and the defense struggled at times, allowing big chunks of yardage to Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Pittsburgh offense.
Tennessee safety Kenny Vaccaro said he felt like everything was out of sync all night. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin said it was a disappointing showing.
"I mean you want to come out strong, you want to come out fast and have a good game three," Conklin said. "It’s regarded as the showcase game of the preseason. We didn’t do that today. We’ve got to come better than this and play better."
Protection on the offensive line was one of the most glaring concerns. The Titans were without starting running back Derrick Henry, who is still recovering from a calf injury, and the absence of Tennessee's leading rusher was enough for the Steelers to have free rein at Mariota and backup Ryan Tannenhill – with the Steelers recording four sacks in the first half.
"We have just got to get consistent, everyone doing their job at the same time and get in the ebb and flow in our running game, our passing game and our protection," guard Rodger Saffold said. "The good thing is this is a preseason game, so you can get it fixed."
Defensively, the Titans were disappointed as well. They allowed a lengthy drive to Roethlisberger that ended with a 17-yard touchdown to JuJu Smith-Shuster and a 41-yard score from Steelers backup QB Mason Rudolph to James Washington.
"One of the biggest things was a lot of missed tackles – guys diving off of a diving board and not really running their feet, giving up big plays," safety Kevin Byard said. "It's something that we really don’t want to do. Anytime you give up big plays, missing tackles, not getting after the quarterback, well that is a recipe for losing and giving up points."
While the Titans expressed disappointment with Sunday's outcome, there was solace that there is still two weeks to get things fixed before opening the season at Cleveland on Sept. 8.
"Like I said, we have got time to fix it," Saffold said. "That’s the route I am taking, especially with all the young guys. You don’t want to get too discouraged."
TITANS REACT TO LUCK'S RETIREMENT
Saturday's announcement by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck that he was retiring from the NFL at age 29 sent shockwaves throughout the league that were still being felt in the Titans locker room following Sunday's game.
Titans players expressed universal respect for Luck, who went 11-0 in his career against the Titans – including knocking Tennessee out of postseason contention in last season's regular-season finale.
"He is a great player," Vaccaro said. "Obviously, we wanted to beat him. Great dude. Great career. He had a great year last year. He’s an elite player and a great person, everybody knows, they’ve seen the video.
"I hope nothing but the best for him. He came into the league a year before me ... and he always came up and talked to me. He’s going to go down as having never lost to the Titans."
Mariota also had well wishes for his former division rival.
"I wish him nothing but the best," Mariota said. "That’s got to be a hard decision, but he seems at peace with it. For us guys that are playing, it’s what we want. You want guys to be able to go out on their own terms."
