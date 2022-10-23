NASHVILLE – Two weeks into the season, the Tennessee Titans were 0-2 and searching for answers.
Five weeks later, the Titans are once again in control of the AFC South after a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee ran its win streak to four straight with the win, securing the series sweep over the Colts and further cementing its status as the team to beat in the South heading into the midway point of the season.
Mike Vrabel said it is a resilient bunch that has been able to spark the turnaround.
“I never would have dreamed that given the opportunity to be a head coach in this league that I would coach a bunch of guys who are as tough as they are,” Vrabel said. “I know it is professional football and there are a lot of tough guys, but top to bottom I think it becomes somewhat infectious … doing whatever they have to do to get out there.”
The Titans' latest win came without an offensive touchdown. Tennessee’s only trip to the end zone came courtesy of an Andrew Adams' pick six in the second quarter. Offensively, the Titans had four drives end in field goals, which proved to be enough.
“We are a tough team,” Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “We are going to keep battling and we will find a way to win. At the end of the day, that is what we are trying to accomplish each and every week – going out and finding a way to win. Our team is going to battle.”
Tannehill was the epitome of a player battling in Sunday’s win, exiting the game for one play with an injury before returning to close out the win. Tannehill was still feeling the effects of the injury and wore a walking boot to the postgame press conference.
Vrabel said Tannehill’s resolve is a microcosm of the team’s resilience.
“We have to find ways to win football games,” Vrabel said. “I’m really proud of the way they did that, especially Ryan. We have to continue to protect him better. Nothing good comes from having a quarterback hit in this league. We know that. We will just have to get back and work, but his toughness is off the charts.”
With Tannehill banged up it was the reliable Derrick Henry who was able to provide the closing kick with a pair of bruising runs in the final minutes to seal the win. Henry was the offensive highlight in Sunday’s win, rushing for 128 yards on 30 carries in arguably his best game of the season.
Tennessee will look to continue the momentum with another division game next week at the Houston Texans. A win in Houston could widen the gap even further between the Titans and the rest of the division.
While momentum appears to be on Tennessee’s side, Henry said the team remains focused on improving every day – and continuing to find ways to be successful.
“We are focusing on getting better and better every day,” Henry said. “That’s all we can do – week by week.”