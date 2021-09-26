NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans offense has shown it can be a quick-strike unit with running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.
In Sunday’s 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee showed it had depth as well – with the offense able to produce despite the absence of Brown for most of the game and Jones down the stretch.
Brown left on the first series with a hamstring injury, watching most of the game from the sidelines, while Jones – still being eased in after preseason injuries – was not present during a pivotal fourth-quarter drive that secured the win.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and MyCole Pruitt were among the wideouts who saw more time on the field. And while the offense stumbled at times with three turnovers, it was able to make some big plays when needed.
“I’m proud of the guys that stepped up,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “I’m proud that when they got in there they knew what to do and they just played fast and aggressive.”
Rogers’ touchdown catch on third and goal started the scoring in the first quarter.
Westbrook-Ikhine added his first NFL touchdown in the second quarter on an 18-yard pass from Ryan Tannenhill.
“Those guys are out there battling,” Tannenhill said. “I have a lot of experience throwing them the ball throughout training camp. Those guys have been here a few years, so I feel really good about those guys in the huddle – have a lot of confidence in them.”
Westbrook-Ikhine had a fumble inside the 10 with the Titans driving in the second half, but was still able to lead the team in receiving yards with 53 – catching all four of his targets.
“It’s just a next man up mentality,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “You may not wake up thinking you are going to have this opportunity, but you have to take advantage.”
Westbrook-Ikhine said he was confident because he approached it as just an extension of training camp and practice.
“I took most of the first team reps (in a preseason game against Tampa Bay), going against their first team,” he said. “I had confidence in the back of my head knowing that if I could do it against them then I could do it against anybody.”
The success extended beyond the receiving corps, with running back Jeremy McNichols scoring on a swing pass in the fourth quarter with the Titans clinging to a 14-13 lead.
Those plays helped the Titans improve to 2-1, with a critical win against a division opponent.
“They maybe aren’t household names, but they are guys we have confidence in,” Vrabel said. “They are on the roster. We have confidence they can go out and do their job and execute and help us win. That’s going to be from now until the end of the season. As long as we are here, we believe in that. Everybody has to be ready to go.”{&end}