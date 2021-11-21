NASHVILLE – Injuries finally caught up to the Tennessee Titans offense in a sloppy 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Already without running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Julio Jones, the Titans lost A.J. Brown early in the second half – leaving quarterback Ryan Tannehill without his top three playmakers. The result was a frustrating day with five turnovers – four interceptions from Tannehill – and the end to a six-game winning streak.
“We moved the ball well, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Tannehill said. “Turnovers, turnovers on downs, penalties – we shot ourselves in the foot all day. We’ve got to do better. It starts with me.”
Three of the turnovers led directly to points, including an interception with the Titans driving in the first quarter that flipped the field and set up Houston with first-and-goal at the Tennessee 6-yard line.
Turnovers weren’t the only issue. An intentional grounding call with the Titans in field-goal range on the final play of the first half kept the Texans' lead at 13-0 at the break.
After stopping Houston to open the second half, the punt hit off the Titans' Chester Rogers' foot inside the 10 – setting up another field goal.
“We tried to get everybody ready to go,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “We knew what the conditions were going to be. Our hope was that we could play well enough to take care of the football and force them into mistakes that would lead to turnovers for us. Unfortunately, that clearly did not happen.”
Tennessee nearly pulled off the late rally, getting as close as 19-13 before two Tannehill picks in the fourth quarter sealed it for the Texans. Tannehill finished the day 35-for-52 for 323 yards.
“At the end of the day it all falls squarely on me and I have to do better,” Tannehill said.
Vrabel said he is confident his quarterback will bounce back with the Titans heading on the road to face the New England Patriots next week.
“I think we have seen Ryan perform at a high level,” Vrabel said. “Offensive football at any level takes 11 guys. There was a lot of good football out there. Unfortunately, we turned the football over too many times. We felt like our defense and our offense was certainly our own worst enemy.”