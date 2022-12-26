NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ margin for error is gone.
What was once a four-game cushion over the Jacksonville Jaguars has now been completely erased, with the Titans dropping five straight games – the latest a 19-14 setback to the Houston Texans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
The loss dropped Tennessee to 7-8, tied with Jacksonville for the lead in the AFC South, although the Jaguars hold the tiebreaker edge thanks to a win in Tennessee on Dec. 11. Now the Titans head into Thursday’s home finale against Dallas looking to find a way to stop the tailspin and salvage the season.
“It just comes down to consistency,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I know it sounds like a broken record from me, but where we are at right now the margin for error is pretty thin.”
Inconsistency was again an issue in Saturday’s loss to the Texans as the Titans continue to be depleted by injuries. Without quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a depleted offensive line and defensive secondary, the Titans were unable to separate from Houston, allowing the Texans to rally for the win in the second half. Tennessee committed three turnovers – including two interceptions thrown by Malik Willis.
“We’ll get right back to it,” Willis said. “That’s the way the game goes. We have to keep playing. Every play is not going to be great. There are a lot of new people in there, including myself. We just have to continue to grow and get better.”
When asked about the losing streak, Vrabel said it has been tough.
“I think that is part of the job, part of this obligation to the football team,” Vrabel said. “It’s part of the job. It’s rewarding watching guys succeed and develop. That’s why I do this. The losses certainly hurt.
“You hear, ‘I hate losing.’ While I hate losing too, maybe we should love preparing, love focusing before the game and doing as much as we possibly can so we don’t make mistakes in critical times.”
Saturday’s loss put Tennessee in a unique position heading into Thursday’s game with Dallas. Regardless of what happens in that game or the Jaguars’ game at Houston on Sunday, the AFC South will not be decided until the final week. It will be a winner takes the division scenario when the Titans play at the Jaguars on Jan. 1.
Because Thursday’s game is virtually meaningless, Vrabel said following the Texans game that it might change how Tennessee approaches the game.
“We’ve got some guys that have played a lot of football for us that are far less than 100%,” Vrabel said. “We will try to figure out who we have, who is available and make some decisions.”
Willis is one of the Titans eager to get back out there and get things back on track – hopefully gaining some momentum before the Week 18 showdown in Jacksonville.
“It sucks having lost, but we will have an opportunity to wake up tomorrow, learn from it and get better,” Willis said. “We still have everything we want in front of us.”{&end}