NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans went from sitting in the driver’s seat to being reduced to a helpless backseat passenger after Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee went into the game controlling its own playoff destiny, knowing two wins against the Houston Texans in the final three weeks of the season meant the Titans would win the AFC South for the first time since 2008.
Now the Titans are on the outside looking in, needing help to have a shot to make the postseason.
“I don’t know what that scenario is,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “I don’t focus on that. I try to focus on winning games, which we didn’t do today. We will have to do a better job, a much better job. That’s what my focus is. It’s not trying to determine what the scenario is or who are we rooting for. We need to all be rooting for the Titans to make sure that we improve and put ourselves in the position to win."
Tennessee’s scenarios start with needing to win next week against New Orleans.
The Titans' division hopes could already be gone by the time that game kicks off – with Houston now only needing a win against Tampa Bay to clinch the division. If the Titans win against New Orleans and Houston loses to Tampa Bay, then the Titans could win the South with a win at Houston in the regular-season finale.
Tennessee’s chance at the wild card are a little better. The Titans are currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final wild card spot, but the Steelers own the tie-breaker by virtue of a better conference record.
Tennessee needs at least one Pittsburgh loss to have a chance. The Steelers play at the New York Jets next week, then end the season at the Baltimore Ravens – although the Ravens may have wrapped up home-field advantage and have nothing to play for.
Even though Tennessee is now in a situation where it can’t control its postseason fate, the Titans insist the goal hasn’t changed.
“We are going to keep our heads up and keep moving forward, keep trying for the playoffs,” Tennessee tight end Anthony Firkser said.
Tight end Jonnu Smith said this team has answered challenges all season, and Sunday’s setback is just the latest challenge.
“We have the same chip on our shoulder that we have been having,” Smith said. “You know, we are not front runners. We are going to be the same whether things are going great or things are going bad. We are going to be hard workers, put our hard hats on, we’ll work. That’s just who we are. That’s the identity of this team. That’s actually what we are going to do.”
And that work starts with the NFC South champion Saints in what could be an elimination game for Tennessee.
“All we can do right now is learn from this tape and get ready to beat the Saints,” Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannenhill said. “When you’re in that situation, obviously it’s not a situation you want to be in, but you’ve just got to control what you can control and win the one game that’s in front of you. Our opportunity this week will be with the Saints, so learn from this tape, make the corrections and get ready to play the Saints.”
