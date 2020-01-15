Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED THIS MORNING NEAR THE KENTUCKY/TENNESSEE LINE AND NORTHWARD TOWARD THE BOWLING GREEN METRO AREA. VISIBILITIES COULD DIP DOWN TO A QUARTER MILE IN ISOLATED LOCATIONS. VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SOME SHORTLY AFTER SUNRISE. USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU.