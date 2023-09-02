Cristian Torres

Cristian Torres earned his first Kentucky Downs victory aboard Static Fire on Thursday.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- In his first year riding full time in Kentucky, Cristian Torres had never ridden over Kentucky Downs’ undulating course until Thursday’s opening card of the FanDuel Meet. He got off to a quick start with a second in his first mount in the meet opener, then won back-to-back races with the Brian Lynch-trained Static Fire in the fourth race for allowance horses and followed up in a maiden race aboard Noises Off for Paulo Lobo. He also added another second in the eighth race.