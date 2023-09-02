FRANKLIN -- In his first year riding full time in Kentucky, Cristian Torres had never ridden over Kentucky Downs’ undulating course until Thursday’s opening card of the FanDuel Meet. He got off to a quick start with a second in his first mount in the meet opener, then won back-to-back races with the Brian Lynch-trained Static Fire in the fourth race for allowance horses and followed up in a maiden race aboard Noises Off for Paulo Lobo. He also added another second in the eighth race.
“It’s a great place,” Torres said after his first victory. “First time here. I want to thank all the trainers who gave me the opportunity. I finished second in the first race, a winner now for Brian Lynch. I’m just grateful.”
Of the 1 5/16-mile course, he said, “It’s fun. It’s something different. It’s very challenging, but it’s fun. We’re all having a good time.”
Torres rode in Texas and Oklahoma before a huge winter at Oaklawn Park, where he was the leading rider, sent him on to the Kentucky circuit. To prepare for Kentucky Downs, he got a close-up view of the course on foot before riding any races.
“It definitely helped,” he said. “It was my first time here. I jogged around the course twice. I just wanted to make sure where the poles are, how the turns are. It’s a long stretch. I wanted to make sure where every pole is. I don’t want to move early.”
Torres has the mount on Communication Memo for Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen in Saturday’s $1 million Gun Runner for 3-year-olds at a mile and also rides his Grade 3 West Virginia Derby winner Red Route One for Asmussen in Sunday’s $1 million National Thoroughbred League Dueling Grounds Derby.
The 26-year-old jockey is named to ride nine horses on Sunday’s 12-race card, including Callie’s Grit in the $1 million Dueling Grounds Oaks for trainer Joe Sharp.
King of the Turf Handicapping Challenge: First tournament
Phil Lam won Saturday’s first of three stand-alone handicapping tournaments comprising Kentucky Downs' King of the Turf Handicapping Challenge, earning $10,530 in prize money along with a spot and travel package for the National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) in Las Vegas.
Lam’s bankroll of $6,518.45 in the online, live-money tourney was comfortably ahead of Anthony Mattera’s $4,358.46, with John Kostin third at $4,100.40 and Michael Christen fourth at $3,97.35. The top four finishers received NHC seats. All participants keep any bankroll accrued.
A total of 244 players participated, with prize money totaling $25,600.
The second tournament is Sunday with a $500 buy-in ($250 entry fee, $250 bankroll), with players betting a minimum of five race at $50 apiece. The final competition is Saturday, Sept. 9, with an $800 buy-in ($400 entry fee, $400 bankroll), with players betting a minimum of five races at $80 apiece.
The cumulative winner, who must compete in all three tournaments, will be feted as King of the Turf: National Turf Handicapping Champion, receiving a Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge seat and the coveted Global Tote King of the Turf Championship belt trophy at the 2024 National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) awards dinner in Las Vegas.
The contests can be played online only through TVG/4NJBETS, Xpressbet or HPI (Canada). To register or for more information, contact tournament director Brian Skirka at bskirka@monmouthpark.com.