The 2021 Boys' Bowling Green Junior Championships and putting tournament are scheduled for Thursday at Paul Walker Golf Course.
The 18-hole division for ages 13-18 tees off at 8 a.m. and the nine-hole division for ages 11-12 tees off at 12:30 p.m. The boys' and girls' putting division for ages 6-10 begins at 10 a.m. and the nine-hole championship round is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
There is no entry fee. The deadline to sign up is noon on Tuesday.
For more tournament information and updates, follow the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Golf Twitter page, @GolfBGKY.