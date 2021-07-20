A new girls' city champion was crowned Monday.
Emma Harmon, a rising senior at Greenwood High School, shot a 4-over 78 at Paul Walker Golf Course to claim the overall Girls' Junior City Championship.
The tournament featured an eight-person 18-hole division and a nine-participant nine-hole division, and was divided into three age groups -- 11-13, 14-15 and 16-18.
Sydney McClanahan shot a 5-over 79 to finish second overall and first among the 14-15 age division, while Ainslee Cruce shot an 84 to finish third overall.
The 2020 Junior City Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former South Warren and current Western Kentucky golfer Faith Martin claimed the title the previous three tournaments, while Lauren Holeman won in 2016 and Kayla Meredith in 2015.