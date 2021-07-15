Reed Richey can add his name to a list of other Bowling Green Purples to win the Boys’ Bowling Green Junior Golf Championships.
The rising sophomore shot a 27-hole total of 1-over 106 Thursday at Paul Walker Golf Course to claim the 2021 title.
“It was awesome to get my name called and receive those trophies,” Richey said in a text message. “It was even cooler to see my former teammates Collier (Curd) and Clark’s (McDougal) name on it from where they had won.”
Charlie Reber, a rising junior at Bowling Green, was the runner-up with a 4-over 109 27-hole total.
Both shot 2-over 72s through 18 holes to advance to the nine-hole championship round, where Richey recorded eight pars and a birdie – which came on a 20-foot putt on No. 6 – to claim the title.
“Shot a solid even par on my first nine. Had some really bad three putts on 6 and 7 on my back nine that took me away from the lead. But I was able to finish strong with two pars on 8 and 9 to get in,” Richey said.
“My driver was putting me in really good spots the whole day and all I had to do was hit greens and maybe make some putts here and there.”
Last year’s city championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Curd claimed a victory in the 2019 event after a three-hole playoff. McDougal was the champion the year prior.
For the 2021 champion and runner-up, the tournament marked the beginning of the high school season’s tryouts. The two were the top two golfers in the Purples’ rotation last season. Reber finished tied for eighth in the 2020 KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship with a two-day 4-over 148 at Bowling Green Country Club. Richey missed out on qualification for the event, but is pleased with his progress entering the fall and his team’s first tournament, which is scheduled July 30 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
“This time last year I was in the middle of a growth spurt and not really in a good place with my golf game,” he said. “And this year I’ve grown a ton mentally and physically to help my game get to where I know it should’ve been all of last year.”