It was another year of triumph and tragedy on the southcentral Kentucky sports scene.
Champions were crowned, honors won and streaks broken, while the community mourned the passing of an area coaching legend.
Here is a look back at the area’s top 10 sports stories of 2022, compiled by the Daily News sports staff, in no particular order.
Turner Buttry wins Mr. Basketball
Bowling Green star shooting guard Turner Buttry capped an amazing season by netting the state’s highest individual honor as the 2022 Mr. Basketball winner.
Buttry was the first player from Region 4 to win the award since Glasgow’s Brandon Stockton won in 2002 and joined Josh Carrier as the only Purples to ever receive the honor. Carrier won the award in 2001.
“I’m going to be honest, it is everything to me,” Buttry told the Daily News. “I’ve grown up watching so many people from where I am from originally. I watched Dominique Hawkins win it. It was something I never actually thought I would be in the race for.
“I worked so hard and I am so glad I won this award. I’m not going to be satisfied, but I am going to enjoy it for a little bit.”
Buttry was the lone returning starter from the previous year’s Region 4 championship team and helped lead a young group to a 26-7 record, losing to eventual state runner-up Warren Central in the Region 4 championship game. He averaged 23.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. The 5-10 Eastern Kentucky signee shot 51.8% from 3-point range on 226 attempts on the season.
Rick Kelley dies at age 68
The youth baseball community lost a giant with the unexpected passing at age 68 of longtime Bowling Green East manager Rick Kelley in October.
Kelley coached BG East Little League teams for 43 years beginning in 1979, leading three squads to the Little League World Series along the way.
He had a hand in many community efforts, including getting minor league baseball to Bowling Green and opening the iconic Mariah’s restaurant.
“He meant more than coaching,” Adam Nuse, a member of the BG East Board of Directors, told the Daily News. “He’s a friend and clearly made an impact.”
Dragons make deep Sweet 16 run
The Warren Central boys’ basketball team came up just short in a heartbreaking 43-42 loss to George Rogers Clark in the championship game of the KHSAA state tournament at Rupp Arena in March.
While the team fell short of a state title, Warren Central coach William Unseld said it was a special run in the tournament – with wins over No. 2 Male and No. 3 Covington Catholic before the loss to No. 1 George Rogers Clark.
“I’m proud of my group,” Unseld told the Daily News. “I think we let everybody know that we’ve got a good basketball team. ... We got a tough group of kids. I told them I was proud of them. They ain’t got nothing to be sad about. Let’s enjoy it. It was a heck’uva game. You can’t ask for anything else. We had a chance to win it.”
Warren Central (29-4) landed three players on the all-tournament team in Izayiah Villafuerte, Omari Glover and Jaiden Lawrence.
“We made a good run,” Glover told the Daily News. “I wouldn’t trade anybody for this team. This team is special. We will be back next year.”
Hot Rods win second straight title
The championship banners continued to pile up for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who blanked Aberdeen 4-0 in the decisive Game 3 of the South Atlantic Championship Series in Aberdeen, Maryland.
It was the second straight title for Bowling Green and the third in the past four minor league baseball seasons dating back to 2018. Minor league baseball was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“I’m so proud of this team, so proud of the way they competed,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith told the Daily News. “They really wanted this game. You look back and you are just proud of the whole (Tampa Bay) Rays organization. We were able to move a lot of guys up this year, develop a lot of guys that moved to Montgomery and a lot of guys below that just kept moving up.”
Following the season, the Hot Rods were named the SAL’s Organization of the Year and Smith was named Manager of the Year for the second straight season.
Patrick Forbes wins Mr. Baseball
Bowling Green shortstop/pitcher Patrick Forbes was named the 2022 Mr. Baseball by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association – the first Bowling Green player to receive the honor.
“It means a lot,” Forbes told the Daily News. “This was my goal going into the season.
“... I am definitely proud of myself and blessed for this honor.”
Forbes was a force at the plate and on the mound for the Purples last season. The University of Louisville signee led the state in runs scored (67) and tied for the state lead with 15 home runs. He was tied for second in RBIs (57), second in slugging percentage (1.146), fifth in batting average (.563) and sixth in hits (58).
On the mound, Forbes finished with a 2.36 ERA, striking out 61 in 32 2/3 innings.
The Purples finished 25-10, falling to eventual Region 4 champion Russell County in the semifinals of the region tournament.
Terry Taylor makes makes NBA impact
Terry Taylor reached the highest level in his sport in the 2021-22 season.
Taylor, the former Bowling Green High School and Austin Peay standout, went undrafted and signed a training camp deal with the Pacers, but he was released in mid-October. He instead played for the Pacers’ G League affiliate – the Fort Wayne Mad Ants – and impressed. In 14 games, he averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes per game.
His production was rewarded with a two-way contract, which the Pacers announced Dec. 15, 2021.
It was a trying year at times for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward, but Taylor ultimately found his footing in the league and was grateful for the experiences he got his first season.
“It was good. It was a lot of growing pains that go with it,” Taylor told the Daily News. “I had to deal with those nagging injuries sometimes we don’t talk about or shots not falling, or maybe you’re not playing or whatever, but at the end of the day you’ve still got to be a good teammate and I never let that get me down.”
Taylor finished the season averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33 games.
Paul Sanderford gets call from Hall
Former Western Kentucky women’s basketball coach Paul Sanderford got a long overdue honor in June when he was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
Sanderford was one of eight members of the Class of 2022 honored at an induction ceremony at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“I first would like to thank the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the induction committee for electing me into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Quite an honor,” Sanderford said in his induction speech during the ceremony. “A lot of my friends have become hall of famers. I didn’t know if I had done enough or worked hard enough, or if my wife had made me work hard enough, to get here.”
Sanderford served as head coach at WKU for 15 seasons (1983-97) and amassed 365 total wins. He led the Lady Toppers to three Final Fours, including the 1992 national championship game. WKU made 12 NCAA tournament appearances under Sanderford and posted 20 wins in all but two seasons with the program.
The Lady Toppers earned 15 NCAA tournament victories during his tutelage, advancing to at least the Sweet Sixteen four times. WKU claimed five Sun Belt Conference regular-season championships and seven league tournament titles under Sanderford. He earned SBC Coach of Year honors three times (1983, 1986 and 1991), while coaching seven different All-Americans.
BG horses reach biggest stages
It was a fantastic year for a pair of thoroughbreds with deep connections to Bowling Green.
Epicenter, born at Bowling Green’s Westwind Farms, was the 7-2 second choice heading into the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
His connections – Epicenter is owned by Ron Winchell of Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC in Lexington and trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen – had a high level of confidence in the 3-year-old heading into the Run for the Roses.
“That’s what we’re here for here. You’re doing this and planning on success, trying to put yourself in a position to have success,” Asmussen told the Daily News. “Epicenter is the caliber of horse that gives you that kind of confidence.”
The 4-1 favorite in the Derby, Epicenter looked like the winner until passed late by 80-1 Rich Strike. In the Preakness Stakes, he was well off a moderate pace, rallying late but coming up short to Early Voting.
In November in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland in Lexington, Epicenter went head-to-head with Flightline – co-owned by West Point Thoroughbreds, founded by part-time Bowling Green residents Terry and Debbie Finley and headed by Chief Operating Officer Erin Birkenhauer of Alvaton. Flightline won by 8 1/4 lengths to cement his bid as the 2022 American Horse of the Year.
Tops win New Orleans Bowl
It was a record setting conclusion for the Western Kentucky football team, which capped a 9-5 season with an emphatic 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R & L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 22 at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Tops quarterback Austin Reed threw for a New Orleans and WKU bowl record 497 yards as WKU built a four-touchdown halftime lead and cruised from there winning its fourth bowl game in the last six appearances.
“Tonight was a special night for us,” WKU coach Tyson Helton told the Daily News. “We really wanted to end the season with a big bowl win. We talked about having a championship mentality in this game.
“I’m just really, really proud of how they played tonight.”
Glasgow native and redshirt sophomore Dalvin Smith added a career night with six catches for 145 yards and added a 25-yard touchdown pass to help WKU roll to the bowl victory.
Central ends losing streak
The Warren Central football team snapped a 61-game losing streak with a 13-0 win at Bullitt Central in the Dragons’ season opener on Aug. 19.
Quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime ran for a pair of touchdowns as Warren Central won its first game since beating Warren East 23-12 on Oct. 16, 2015.
“I am just so proud of these kids to get that weight off their shoulders and stop hearing the stuff they hear and just concentrate on being high school football players,” Warren Central coach Mark Nelson told the Daily News.
It was just the start for the rejuvenated Dragons, who finished the regular season 5-5 overall – including back-to-back wins to close out the regular season – and reach the Class 4A state playoffs, where Warren Central’s season ended with a first-round loss at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Other stories that just missed the top 10
• Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone was picked in the third round of the NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, while record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots.
• The Club at Olde Stone played host and drew a national television audience for the 73rd U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in July. Yana Wilson of Henderson, Nev., claimed a 3-and-2 victory over Gianna Clemente, of Estero, Fla., in the 36-hole final.
• Longtime District 14 member Warren East officially moved to District 15 starting in the 2022-23 school year following the KHSAA’s realignment announcement in January, joining Allen County-Scottsville, Barren County and Glasgow.
• Western Kentucky’s volleyball team earned its fourth straight bid – and eighth in nine years – to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Hilltoppers downed Bowling Green in the opening round before falling to sub-region host Kentucky to end their season at 29-4 overall.
• Bowling Green’s football team marched back to Lexington’s Kroger Field, reaching the Class 5A state championship. The Purples came up short in a 28-7 loss to Frederick Douglass to cap a 12-3 campaign under head coach Mark Spader.
• It was a strong year in the high jump for area track athletes, as Barren County’s Taylor Ogles won the boys’ Class 3A state championship and Glasgow’s Caroline Murphy won the girls’ Class 2A state crown.{&end}