Navy fullback and Bowling Green graduate Jamale Carothers has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The news was first reported by the 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account.
Carothers' entrance into the transfer portal comes one week after former Bowling Green teammate DeAngelo Wilson announced he would enter the portal as a graduate transfer following a standout career at Austin Peay.
As a junior during the 2020 season in which Navy went 3-7, the 5-foot-9, 203-pound Carothers was his team's second-leading rusher with 358 yards and two touchdowns on 97 carries. He also caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Carothers started Navy's first six games of 2020 after a rise from the junior varsity level to a starter and a First-Team All-ECAC selection. He started in six of the 10 games in which he appeared as a sophomore, and finished as the team's second-leading rusher with 734 yards and 14 touchdowns – which ranked 16th in the country – on 111 carries. He also caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Carothers' 2019 6.61 yards per carry was seventh-best in the country.
He didn't see any varsity action in 2018 after attending the Naval Academy Prep School during the 2017-18 academic year. That came after a standout prep career at Bowling Green, where as a Purple he was named the 2016 Kentucky Mr. Football, the Gatorade Player of the Year for Kentucky and First Team All-State. Carothers graduated as the program's all-time leading rusher with 3,921 yards and total points with 514.
Wilson, a receiver, caught 153 passes for 2,582 yards and 38 touchdowns at Bowling Green, where he was named First Team All-State as a senior.
The Purples went 55-3 and won three state titles during their time there under Kevin Wallace.
Wilson announced May 4 on Twitter he would enter the portal after a record-breaking career at Austin Peay.
"First off I want to thank God for putting me in the position I'm in today. I want to thank Austin Peay for making me feel at home and showing me nothing but love and support. I want to thank all the coaches and teammates I've had along the way for helping me get to this point," Wilson wrote. "A big s/o to my class of '17 boys we came here and changed the culture and left our mark here. I'm proud to have been able to call myself a gov these past 4 years. I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer."
Wilson received his second straight Second Team honor on the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team, which was announced Monday. He was also named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year, becoming the first Governor to earn the honor since Sonny Defilippis in 1980. Wilson was a finalist for the Stats Perform Legacy Award and finished 15th in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' top offensive player.
Wilson was Austin Peay's leading receiver in a shorted 2021 spring season, catching 44 passes for 619 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. The Governors went 4-5.
In addition to the Stats FCS All-American honor, he was Second Team AP All-American, First Team HERO Sports All-American and Second Team All-OVC in 2019. Wilson played in all 15 games that season and became the third receiver in program history with a 1,000-yard season. He set program records in receptions (89), receiving yards (1,564), touchdown receptions (15) and receiving yards per game (104.3). The Governors went 11-4 that season and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals before falling to Montana State.
Wilson was Austin Peay's second-leading receiver as a sophomore, recording 28 receptions for 478 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in all 11 games and starting four.