UAB’s Tavin Lovan, a former Franklin-Simpson High School standout, was among three Blazers to earn Conference USA men’s basketball honors on Monday, joining teammates Quan Jackson and Trey Jemison.
Lovan was named to the All-C-USA second team. He finished the regular season averaging 12.1 points per game, shooting 54.2% from the floor and had a team-high 62 assists.
Lovan recorded 17 double-figure scoring games and posted a career-high 32 points and season-high 11 rebounds in UAB’s 86-74 victory over Rice on Jan. 23. For his efforts, he was named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week Presented by Surf & Turf Golf. The junior guard had a career-high eight assists and six steals in the Blazers’ 61-37 win at Charlotte on Jan. 15.
Lovan started 25 of UAB’s 27 games this season.
Jackson and Jemison were named to the All-Defensive Team. The duo helped make the Blazer defense one of the toughest in the nation. UAB has the sixth-best scoring defense in the NCAA, allowing only 60.1 points per game. The Blazers are fourth in the country in turnover margin (5.4) and 10th in total steals (218).
“I am excited that Tavin, Quan and Trey were acknowledged by Conference USA for having tremendous seasons,” UAB head coach Andy Kennedy said in a news release. “Tavin blossomed his junior year into a true ‘go-to’ guy for us down the stretch.”
The Blazers (21-6) have earned a first-round bye into the quarterfinal round as the No. 2 seed in the West for the 2021 Air Force Conference USA Championship. UAB plays on Thursday at 6 p.m. against either Southern Miss, Rice or Marshall.{&end}
Commented